Toyota MENCS Kansas Post-Qualifying Quotes

Toyota Racing Post-Qualifying Quotes

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS)

Kansas Speedway

Friday, May 12, 2017

TOYOTA STARTING POSITIONS

1st, Ryan Blaney*

3rd, MARTIN TRUEX JR

5th, KYLE BUSCH

7th, DENNY HAMLIN

14th, MATT KENSETH

15th, DANIEL SUÁREZ

25th, GRAY GAULDING

28th, DERRIKE COPE

32nd, ERIK JONES

38th, COREY LAJOIE

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

MARTIN TRUEX JR, No. 78 Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota Camry, Furniture Row Racing

Starting Position: 3rd

After a solid qualifying effort, what are your expectations for tomorrow’s race?

“Well we’re third. We wanted to be first, so today was an okay day. Excited to have Auto-Owners on board again. Last time I think we had them on the car, we won Darlington. Looking forward to hopefully getting our first Kansas win with them on board. This place has been good and bad. We’ve led a lot of laps here and had a really good track record running well and haven’t been able to win yet. Hopefully the blue colors will bring us some good luck this weekend.”

KYLE BUSCH, No. 18 M&M’s Red Nose Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing

Starting Position: 5th

Fast car in practice and top five in qualifying, what are you expectations for tomorrow’s race?

“Expectations are to win. That’s what we come to the races for. We were fine all the way up until that last session. Missed it a little bit on our adjustments, but other than that, looking forward to tomorrow.”

MATT KENSETH, No. 20 Circle K Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing

Starting Position: 14th

What was the biggest challenge for the No. 20 Toyota?

“We were just low on grip. We had good speed in practice. We were a little off on our balance, but we were top 10 in all of the practices, so a little disappointed to be 14th. I just didn’t have the grip I had in practice for whatever reason. Our balance wasn’t too bad. We were just loose and then we were tight and just using up too much real estate. Disappointed in the qualifying effort, but hopefully we’ll get it right tomorrow.”

ERIK JONES, No. 77 5-hour Energy Extra Strength Toyota Camry, Furniture Row Racing

Starting Position: 32nd

How does your car look for tomorrow after not making it out for qualifying?

“It’s kind of a bummer. I thought we had a pretty decent car. We were 12th fast – or 13th fastest in practice with a car that I didn’t think was driving that well. I think we got it driving a lot better for qualifying, just didn’t get a chance to show it. We’ll go back at it again and hope for the best here in the race”

