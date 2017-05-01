Petty Family to Again Reunite During for 23rd Annual Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America

Tweet The Petty Family will Again Reunite on the Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America This Week

Ride Kicks Off Today to Support Victory Junction

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (May 13, 2017) – For the second consecutive year, the Petty family will reunite during the Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America, one of the most successful and popular charity rides in the country, for its 23rd annual motorcycle trek.

Kyle Petty will ride alongside his wife, sisters Sharon and Rebecca, brother-in-law Terry, and father, “The King” Richard during the Ride presented by Manheim. The Ride engages celebrities, motorcycle enthusiasts, fans and local communities to raise funds and awareness for Victory Junction, a camp for kids with serious health care needs.

Kyle will lead his immediate family and his extended “Charity Ride family” of approximately 200 riders as they celebrate together on Thursday, May 18 – which is recognized as Petty Family Foundation day. On this day, the Ride will travel from Mitchell, South Dakota, to Minneapolis, Minnesota, and finish by celebrating “The King’s” 80th birthday that evening at Manheim Minneapolis.

“It’s always special to have family on the Ride”, said Kyle Petty. “It means the world to me that our Charity Ride family will be a part of my dad’s 80th birthday celebration at Manheim Minneapolis.”

Over 20 years ago, Kyle combined his passion for helping others with his love of motorcycles to create the Ride. Since 1995, more than 7,950 riders have logged 11.6 million cumulative motorcycle miles and raised $17.5 million for Victory Junction and other children’s charities.

This year the ride will travel from Portland, Oregon to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, ending on Friday, May 19. It is the first time in nearly a decade the ride will cover the Pacific Northwest.

Since its inception by Kyle and his family in 2004, in honor of his son Adam Petty, Victory Junction has served as the Ride’s primary beneficiary. Located on 84 acres in Randleman, North Carolina, Victory Junction exists to enrich the lives of children with chronic or life-threatening illnesses by creating camping experiences that are memorable, fun, empowering, physically safe and medically sound.

To keep up with Kyle and the riders live, follow them on social media:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/kpcharityride and www.facebook.com/kylepetty45

Instagram: www.instagram.com/kpcharityride and www.instagram.com/kylepetty

Twitter: www.twitter.com/kpcharityride and www.twitter.com/kylepetty

For more information about the 23rd Anniversary Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America or to make a contribution, please visit www.kylepettycharityride.com.

About the Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America

Led by former NASCAR driver and racing analyst Kyle Petty, the Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America is an annual cross-country motorcycle trek that raises funds and awareness for Victory Junction. The Ride is one of the most successful and popular charity events in the country. Now in its 23rd year, more than 7,950 riders have logged 11.6 million cumulative motorcycle miles and raised more than $17.5 million for Victory Junction and other children’s charities.

About Victory Junction

Victory Junction is a year-round camping environment for children, ages six to 16, with chronic medical conditions or serious illnesses. Co-founded by Kyle Petty and his family in honor of his son Adam, the camp is located in Randleman, North Carolina. Victory Junction exists to provide life-changing camping experiences that are exciting, fun and empowering, in a safe and medically-sound environment, always free of charge. As a not-for-profit organization, the camp operates solely through the support of generous individuals, foundations, organizations and corporations to provide this experience at no charge to children and their families. Since the camp’s inception, more than 24,870 children and families have received not only a circle of support but experiences thought to only be possible by healthy children. Victory Junction is a member of the SeriousFun Children’s Network of Camps founded by Paul Newman, and is accredited by the rigorous guidelines of the American Camping Association. To learn more, please visit www.victoryjunction.org.

