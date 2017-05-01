Kyle Busch Wins Toyota Tundra 250

Kyle Busch visited Gatorade Victory Lane for the first time in 2017, winning the Toyota Tundra 250.

Even though Busch won the first two stages, with just eight laps remaining, it didn’t look like Busch would be in Victory Lane but bad luck struck Ben Rhodes as his engine gave way, preventing Rhodes from his first career victory in the Series. The race saw 15 lead changes among four drivers with Busch leading 91 laps for his second NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win at Kansas Speedway.

Johnny Sauter finished second, his sixth Top-10 finish in nine race at Kansas Speedway. John Hunter Nemecheck finished third, his first Top-10 finish in two races at Kansas Speedway. Chase Briscoe, who won in the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards race at Kansas Speedway last year, was the highest finishing rookie, finishing fifth.

Sauter currently leads the point standings by two points over Christopher Bell.

Earlier in the day, Ryan Blaney won the pole for tomorrow’s Go Bowling 400 with a speed of 189.6 m.p.h., his first pole in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. Two-time Kansas Speedway winner Joey Logano will start second, the 10th time he’s started in the Top 10 at Kansas. Martin Truex Jr. will start third, his 11th Top 10 start at Kansas Speedway. Ricky Stenhouse Jr, who is running the Go Bowling car this weekend, starts fourth. Jamie McMurray will start 12th, while Clint Bowyer will start 30th.

The Go Bowling 400 is tomorrow night at 6:30 PM CT and tickets are available.

Racing returns to Kansas Speedway in October for the Hollywood Casino 400, which is an elimination race in the playoffs on Sunday, Oct. 22. The NASCAR XFINITY Series Kansas Lottery 300 will again be a part of the playoffs for the NASCAR XFINITY Series on Saturday, Oct. 21, while the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards will wrap up their season on Friday, Oct. 20. Tickets are currently on sale by calling 866.460.RACE (7223) or online at WWW.KANSASSPEEDWAY.COM.

General parking is always free at Kansas Speedway and fans can bring in one 14x14x14-inch soft-sided cooler with their favorite food and beverages.

Fans can follow Kansas Speedway on Facebook at WWW.FACEBOOK.COM/KANSASSPEEDWAY or follow us on Twitter (@kansasspeedway).

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **