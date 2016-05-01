The View From My Recliner — Reality of Racing

Tweet Photo Credit: Josh Hedges/Getty Images

It’s been a while since I have written a column for Speedwaymedia.com. Life has been pretty busy.

Tonight, racing got real.

Tonight I don’t care about the laser inspection. Tonight I don’t care about loose lug nuts. Tonight, I care about the well-being of Aric Almirola.

A brake rotor broke on Joey Logano’s AAA Ford and hooked Danica Patrick’s car and both went into the wall. Almirola while driving through the debris field ended up crashing into Patrick and Logano.

Patrick and Logano climbed out of their car, but the safety crew had to cut the roof off of Almirola’s car and get the backboard and stretcher for Almirola to bring him to the care center.

When cars are going more than 200 mph into the turn, a mechanical failure can be catastrophic. Because of the outstanding work done by NASCAR and the race teams to make the cars as safe as possible, the thoughts of someone getting seriously injured are fleeting at best.

Tonight, those thoughts came to the forefront as Almirola was airlifted to the Kansas University Medical Center.

When Joey Logano comes from the infield care center and the first words he says is he is praying for Aric Almirola, you know the impact these accidents have on the drivers.

There is some great racing taking place at Kansas Speedway, but right now, I just want to know that Aric Almirola is ok.

It takes a special person to drive a race car. Last week at Talladega when you saw Aric Almirola celebrating in Victory Lane with his family after winning the XFINITY Series race, you saw being a husband and father is his first priority.

The time to talk about who wins the Go Bowling 400 or the 11 cars that didn’t make it through inspection to qualify will come later.

Just keep Aric Almirola in your prayers.

