RUSTY WALLACE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP TO SPONSOR BRISTOL STOCK CAR RACE

May 15, 2017

BRISTOL, TN ()–Officials of Rusty Wallace, Inc. announced today that the Rusty Wallace Automotive Group (RWAG) will serve as title sponsor of this weekend’s Super Late Model stock car event at Bristol Motor Speedway. The marquee event of Bristol’s inaugural Short Track U.S. Nationals will be titled the rustywallacecars.com 100.

While RWAG principal Rusty Wallace has enjoyed much success as a driver on Bristol’s high banks–with nine Bristol wins in the NASCAR Cup Series–his ties to East Tennessee go far beyond the racetrack. Now with seven locations throughout the region, the Rusty Wallace Automotive Group is quickly becoming one of East Tennessee’s premier automotive dealers. The group currently sells new vehicles from Cadillac, Chevrolet, Ford, GMC, Honda, Kia and Toyota.

Launched just several months ago, the all-new rustywallacecars.com is a one-stop shop for car and truck buyers in East Tennessee. The site links the inventories from across all RWAG locations, making it easy for buyers to search for and locate the exact vehicle they want.

Noted Rusty Wallace, “When we were approached with this opportunity, it just made a lot of sense. Bristol Motor Speedway is obviously a very special place for me, but it really goes beyond that. This is a great opportunity to get the Rusty Wallace Automotive Group–and our brand-new rustywallacecars.com site–in front of our core audience. The rustywallacecars.com 100 is going to be one of the biggest short track races of the year and we’re proud to be a part of it.”

The marquee event of Bristol’s inaugural Short Track U.S. Nationals, the May 21strustywallacecars.com 100 is tri-sanctioned by the ARCA/CRA Super Series, the Southern Super Series and the CARS Super Late Model Tour. Nearly 70 cars have already entered the Super Late Model race, with approximately 500 cars already entered for the overall event.

For more on Rusty Wallace, Inc., visit rustywallace.com and follow on Twitter at @rustywallace. To learn more about the Rusty Wallace Automotive Group, check out rustywallacecars.com or @rwcars on Twitter.