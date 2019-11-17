RICHARD PETTY BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION COMING TO HOMESTEAD-MIAMI SPEEDWAY DURING FORD CHAMPIONSHIP WEEKEND

Meet & greet and Q&A with “The King” to be held November 18 prior to the Ford EcoBoost 300

MIAMI— “The King” is coming to Homestead-Miami Speedway! As part of a year-long celebration of his 80th birthday, seven-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion Richard Petty will be hosting a birthday party prior to the Ford EcoBoost 300 XFINITY Series championship finale on Saturday, November 18. As part of the event, racing fans will have the chance for an exclusive meet and greet, and Q&A session with the NASCAR legend.

The celebration with NASCAR’s winningest driver is part of a special ticket package, which includes the meet and greet, Q&A session and a 3-day ticket to NASCAR’s championship races in the Monster Energy Series, XFINITY Series and Camping World Truck Series, November 17-19. In addition, the ticket package for this limited-space event also includes:

· Private seating in spacious outdoor cabanas for all three championship races

· Pre-Race Pit Pass for the Ford EcoBoost 300 (Nov. 18) and Ford EcoBoost 400 (Nov. 19)

· On-track access to the post-race celebrations for all three championship finales

· Guided garage tour by Glenn Jarrett, Motor Racing Network (MRN) personality

· Preferred Parking

· All-Inclusive Food and Beverage

· FanVision controller rental for entire weekend

A portion of the proceeds will benefit The Petty Family Foundation, which supports organizations that serve children and veterans, and Victory Junction, an organization founded in honor of Adam Petty that helps enrich the lives of children battling disease or disability.

Don’t miss out on this one-of-a-kind experience to interact with the most decorated driver in NASCAR history. To purchase the ticket package, please call (305) 230-5255 or (866) 409-RACE (7223). Single-day tickets to 2017 Ford Championship Weekend are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting www.HomesteadMiamiSpeedway.com or by calling (866) 409-RACE (7223).

About Homestead-Miami Speedway

Homestead-Miami Speedway has been open since 1995 following an initiative to spur economic recovery in the aftermath of Hurricane Andrew. The Speedway is a 650-acre facility that features a 1.5-mile oval and 2.21-mile road course. The Speedway hosts on-track events nearly 300 days per year and generates more than $301 million annually for the region. In 2016, NASCAR celebrated its 15-year anniversary (2002-16) of crowning champions in all three of its national series at Homestead-Miami Speedway during Ford Championship Weekend. Champions crowned at Homestead-Miami Speedway in 2016 were Jimmie Johnson (Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series), Daniel Suarez (NASCAR XFINITY Series) and Johnny Sauter (NASCAR Camping World Truck Series). 2017 Ford Championship Weekend will be held November 17-19.

About “Driving for a Cause”

“Driving for a Cause,” the charitable arm of Homestead-Miami Speedway, operates under the auspices of the NASCAR Foundation as a 501(c) 3 non-profit organization. Homestead-Miami Speedway will continue each of its charitable activities, including its in-kind donations to local groups, support of Homestead Hospital’s Speediatrics unit, and its program where organizations can work track events in exchange for a donation to their group or cause. Applications for financial gifts to be awarded to eligible 501(c) (3) charities as part of the 2017 Driving for a Cause grant program are now being accepted, through July 28. Applications can be found at www.HomesteadMiamiSpeedway. com/DrivingForACause.

