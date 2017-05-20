Kaz Grala Welcomes New Sponsor, Outlaw Fasteners, for Charlotte

Making his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) debut this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kaz Grala will welcome a new sponsor along for the journey on his No. 33 Chevrolet Silverado, Outlaw Fasteners.

Transforming the construction industry, Outlaw Fasteners prides itself on having a screw and drive system that allows for no stripping or dropped screws and a “one bit fits all” ability. This technology makes Outlaw Fasteners’ screws “The World’s Best Screw.”

“We are excited to have teamed up with Kaz and the No. 33,” said David Sitton, a representative of Outlaw Fasteners’ distributor. “The NCWTS is ideally aligned with our product, and we believe that both Kaz and Outlaw are emerging standouts in their respective fields. We look forward to the growth ahead for both Kaz and Outlaw Fasteners’ in NASCAR.”

While this may be the NCWTS rookie’s first start at the 1.5-mile track, he has a long racing history at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Before he was old enough to race in NASCAR, Kaz cut his teeth in the Summer Shootout Series and Winter Heat, winning championships in both bandeleros and legend cars at the quarter-mile oval and road course in the track’s infield. Now Kaz has graduated through the ranks and finds himself returning to his roots, but this time in the NCWTS.

“I’m very excited to have Outlaw Fasteners on board this weekend in Charlotte,” said Kaz. “Their company is a great fit in the racing industry and I’m proud to be a part of their introduction to NASCAR. After the test at Charlotte a few weeks ago, I feel better about my first race there. Between that and an awesome new paint scheme, hopefully we can put on a good show for Outlaw Fasteners.”

Earlier this year, Kaz made history by becoming the youngest pole award and race winner in series history at the season opener at Daytona International Speedway. Since then, Kaz has collected one top-10 and two top-15 finishes and sits sixth in the NCWTS driver point standings.

Tune-in to the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Friday, May 19 at 8:30 p.m. on FS1 to see how Kaz and the Outlaw Fasteners Chevrolet Silverado fair.

ABOUT OUTLAW FASTENERS:

Outlaw Fasteners screws are unlike any other screw on the market and will transform the construction, hardware, home repair, building supply and manufacturing industries. The unique design of this screw and patented system effectively solves all issues in the industry related to stripped screws, dropped screws and the need for multiple driving bits for a range of screw sizes. Outlaw posits that this drive system, combined with a “no-jacking” thread design, corrosion resistant coating, self-drilling tip and self-counter sinking head makes their screw “The World’s Best Screw.”

ABOUT GMS RACING:

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with drivers Johnny Sauter, Justin Haley and Kaz Grala, and the NASCAR XFINITY Series with Spencer Gallagher. Since the team’s start in 2014, GMS Racing has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication.

