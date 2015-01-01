NASCAR Racing Schedule and Format for Charlotte All-Star Weekend

Tweet During the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Sprint All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 21, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/NASCAR via Getty Images)

NASCAR heads to Charlotte Motor Speedway this week for the Camping World Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 Friday night and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series All-Star race Saturday evening. Both events will be televised on FS1.

Please check below for the complete schedule of events. All times are Eastern.

Thursday, May 18:

On Track :

5-5:55 p.m.: Camping World Truck Series Practice

7-7:55 p.m.: Camping World Truck Series Final Practice

Friday, May 19:

On Track :

1-2:10 p.m.: Cup Series Practice (Monster Energy All-Star Race) – FS1

2:10-2:25 p.m.: Cup Series Pit Road Speed Practice (Monster Energy All-Star Race) – FS1

3-4:25 p.m.: Cup Series Practice (Monster Energy Open) – FS1

4:45 p.m.: Camping World Truck Series Keystone Light Pole Qualifying – FS1

6:05 p.m.: Cup Series Coors Light Pole Qualifying Round 1 (All-Star Race) – FS1

7:30 p.m. (approx): Cup Series Coors Light Pole Qualifying Round 2 (All-Star Race) – FS1

8:30 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 (134 laps, 201 miles) – FS1

Saturday, May 20:

On Track :

4:35 p.m.: Cup Series Coors Light Pole Qualifying (Open; Multi-Vehicle, Two Rounds) – FS1

6 p.m.: Cup Series Monster Energy Open (20 laps, 20 laps, 10 laps) – FS1

8 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race (20 laps, 20 laps, 20 laps, 10 laps) – FS1 (time approx.)

The All-Star Drivers:

The All-Star race will be made up of 20 drivers. There are currently 16 drivers who are locked into the race. They include Chris Buescher, Kurt Busch, Kyle Busch, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Jimmie Johnson, Kasey Kahne, Matt Kenseth, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Ryan Newman, Martin Truex Jr. and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Three drivers will earn a spot by competing in the Monster Energy Open which is comprised of three stages. The winner of each stage will move on to the All-Star race. The final 20th spot will be determined by the fan vote.

Format:

The All-Star race will feature four stages (20 laps, 20 laps, 20 laps, 10 laps) for a total of 70 laps. The final stage of 10 laps will feature 10 drivers.

The winner of each of the first three stages will earn a spot in the final stage, as long as they are running on the lead lap after the third stage.

The cars with the best average finish in the first three stages will make up the remaining seven spots for the 10-car final stage.

The 10 cars will be lined up by the average finish of the first three stages and will be given the option to pit. Exit off pit road will determine the starting order for the final stage.

The winner will receive $1,000,000.

Strategy:

Each team will have one set of softer tires which will provide better grip and speed. The teams can use these tires at their discretion any time during the 70 lap event. But, if a team chooses to use the softer tires to begin the final stage, they will have to start behind the teams who are on regular tires.

Qualifying Notes:

Qualifying for the All-Star Race will include the “no speed limit” four-tire pit stop. Each team will have three timed laps and must include a mandatory four-tire pit stop with no enforced pit-road speed limits. The five quickest teams will advance to the final round of qualifying which will determine starting positions one through five. The team that completes the fastest stop will also earn the Pit Crew Competition Award.

Complete NASCAR TV Schedule

Follow @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **