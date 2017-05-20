NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Fantasy-Charlotte

Tweet Photo Credit: Simon Scoggins

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series return to Charlotte Motor Speedway this Friday night for the annual running of the N.C. Education Lottery 200. Thirty-three trucks are currently entered so far on the entry list. So who are some drivers to keep an eye on at Charlotte?

Kyle Busch: Coming off a win last week at Kansas, Busch has two wins at Charlotte in the last five years. Expect him to be in contention for the win on Friday night.

Matt Crafton: After a disappointing finish at Kansas, Crafton is looking for a rebound and Charlotte may be the place. Dating back to 2013, Crafton has one win (2016) and three top fives. If anyone can beat Busch, it’s Crafton.

Christopher Bell: 1.5-mile tracks have been Bell’s strong suit as of late. Bell won at Atlanta earlier this year and placed fourth last week at Kansas. Last year at Charlotte, Bell came home in the eighth position.

Timothy Peters: Peters has a great track record at Charlotte. In the last three years, Peters finished seventh or better. Look for him to be a contender this weekend.

Ben Rhodes: Rhodes is looking for a win this week after his engine blew up at Kansas late in the going. In his only start coming in 2016, Rhodes finished 17th. However, despite Kansas, he finished fourth at Atlanta earlier this year, the other 1.5-mile track.

Brandon Jones: Jones returns to the truck series this weekend at Charlotte driving the no.99 for Matthew Miller. In two starts, Jones has finished 13th or better.

These are just some of the names to keep an eye on at Charlotte this weekend.

On track activities kick-off Thursday, May 18, for two rounds of practice at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. ET. Qualifying is set for Friday afternoon at 4:45 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1 followed by the race at 8:30 p.m., also on Fox Sports 1.

