GMS Racing NCWTS Charlotte Preview

JOHNNY SAUTER

No. 21 Allegiant Chevrolet Silverado

Charlotte Stats

8 starts, 1 top-five, 3 top-10s

Additional Info

– Sauter is racing for his first win of the season following his third consecutive top-three finish at Kansas Speedway last week.

– The No. 21 Allegiant team will run chassis No. 118. Sauter drove this Chevrolet to a third-place result at Kansas Speedway earlier this year. It was also utilized by the No. 21 team four times in the second half of the 2016 season at Chicagoland Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway (win), and Homestead-Miami Speedway.

– Sauter continues to lead the driver and owner point standings.

Quote

“Charlotte, statistically, is not one of my best tracks for whatever reason. I’m not sure why that is. We’ve had some decent runs there before, so I guess for me it’s just focusing on not making mistakes. We’ll work with our teammates and watch what other teams are doing. Last year wasn’t too bad, and we learned a lot at the test, so I feel good about where we are at. I absolutely feel an urgency to get locked-in to run for another championship, it’d be nice to get that done this weekend.”

JUSTIN HALEY

No. 24 Levine Children’s Hospital Chevrolet Silverado

Charlotte Stats

This will be Haley’s first start at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Additional Info

– Haley earned his first top-10 finish of the season last week at Kansas Speedway. It was his first 1.5-mile attempt and second race with GMS.

– Haley will pilot chassis no. 119 for the first time in 2017.

Quote

“I’m really happy of the run this team had last week at Kansas. We spent a lot of time prepping our 1.5-mile program and it showed. We’ll go out and try to build on what we learned last week and incorporate some of the work we did at the test. This No. 24 team has a good base to work off of so we just need to fine-tune and tweak to be able to run closer to the front and eventually capitalize on a win. I’ve still got a lot of learning to do, so the focus is on learning and then applying that knowledge to each race as we work through the season.”​

KAZ GRALA

No. 33 Outlaw Fasteners Chevrolet Silverado

Charlotte Stats

Kaz will be making his first NCWTS start at Charlotte this weekend.

Additional Info

– Kaz will pilot chassis no.120; he last raced this chassis earlier this season at Atlanta Motor Speedway where he qualified 12th and finished 15th.

– Kaz will welcome a new sponsor this weekend at Charlotte. Outlaw Fasteners will be onboard the No. 33 Chevrolet Silverado for Friday night’s race.

– After an eighth-place finish at Kansas, Kaz is currently sixth in the driver point standings, with one win to his name.

Quote

“It’s darn near impossible for a rookie to get an understanding of Charlotte since it is so temperature sensitive. Lucky for me NASCAR had the sanctioned test a couple weeks ago at Charlotte, so I actually got to feel the change from day to night. That’s super important for me because I know what I need the truck to feel like this weekend.

“I also have a little extra motivation this weekend with Outlaw Fasteners onboard. This is their introduction to NASCAR and I want to give them a good showing.”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with drivers Johnny Sauter, Justin Haley and Kaz Grala, and the NASCAR XFINITY Series with Spencer Gallagher and Ben Kennedy. Since the team’s start in 2014, GMS Racing has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication.

