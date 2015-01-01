Martin Truex Jr. 2017 Quick Facts

…second in driver points

…two wins, three top fives, seven top 10s, 536 laps led

…most stage wins (5)

…second in stage points (131)

…first in playoff bonus pts (15)

Two All-Star Events on Tap for Truex Jr.

5-hour ENERGY Extra Strength Will be Primary Sponsor on Truex’s No. 78 Toyota for All-Star Race

DENVER, Colo. (May 16, 2017) – Martin Truex Jr. is prepping for two all-star events this week, both being conducted in North Carolina,1500 miles from Denver where his NASCAR Cup Series team is based.

First on the docket for the Furniture Row Racing driver is Wednesday’s (May 17) Catwalk for a Cause, the annual Martin Truex Jr. Foundation fundraiser for childhood and ovarian cancers.

The site for the star-studded event that is expected to attract up to 700 guests will be at the Statesville (N.C.) Regional Airport from 5:30-10 p.m. Award-winning Florida Georgia Line will perform at Catwalk, which will include 15 “Catwalk Heroes” ages 3 to 17 who will walk the runway with NASCAR drivers. Furniture Row is the presenting sponsor of Catwalk for a Cause.

A few days later on Saturday night (May 20) Truex, who is coming off his second victory of the season last Saturday night at Kansas Speedway, will be one of 20 drivers competing in the prestigious NASCAR’s Cup Series All-Star Race which will be contested at the 1.5-mile Charlotte Motor Speedway.

5-hour ENERGY Extra Strength will be the primary sponsor on Truex’s No. 78 Toyota for the All-Star Race.

“The All‑Star Race is always exciting, and after winning the (Coca-Cola) 600 last year (at Charlotte Motor Speedway), I am looking forward to going there in the 5-hour ENERGY Extra Strength Toyota and trying to back that up,” said Truex. “Should be fun. But I do know the tires at the end are going to be a big deal, and I assume if you give people the option for soft tires, the whole field is going to take it, so I’m not really sure what that’s going to change. We’ll have to wait and see.”

The race, which will pay $1 million to the winner, will feature four stages (20 laps / 20 laps / 20 laps / 10 laps), totaling 70 laps. The goal for all competitors is to earn a spot in the final 10-lap, 10-car stage. The winner of each of the first three stages will lock up a spot in the final stage, as long as they remain on the lead lap after the third stage. The cars with the best average finish in the first three stages will make up the remaining spots needed to fill the 10-car final stage.

“It’s all about winning,” said Truex. “It’s a non-points race and nobody will remember who finished second.”

This will be Truex’s seventh time competing in the All-Star Race. His best finish was second in 2010. Truex’s best result at Charlotte Motor Speedway was winning last year’s Coca-Cola 600 in record fashion, leading 392 of 400 laps.

No. 78 Over-the-Wall Crew, 2017

Front-tire changer

Chris Taylor, West Plains, Mo.

Front-tire carrier

Chris Hall, Springfield, Mo.

Rear-tire changer

Lee Cunningham, Lake River, IL

Rear-tire carrier

Adam Mosher, Fort Mill, S.C.

Jackman

Bailey Walker, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Gasman

Brian Dheel, Norton, Ohio

No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Road Crew, 2017

President

Joe Garone, Denver, Colo.

Crew Chief

Cole Pearn, London, Ontario, Canada

Car Chief

Blake Harris, Maypearl, Texas

Ass’t Car Chief

Greg Emmer, Allenton, Wis.

Race Engineers

Jeff Curtis, Fairfax Station, Va.

Pete Craik, Melbourne, Australia

Engine Tuner

Gregg Huls, Beatrice, Neb.

Engine Engineer

Jon Grove, Mandurah, Australia

Engine Builder

Toyota Racing Development (TRD)

Spotter

Clayton Hughes, Thomasville, N.C.

Shock Specialist

Nick Kerlin, Old Fort, Ohio

Tire Specialist

Tommy DiBlasi, Annapolis, Md.

Front-End Mechanic

Nino Venezia, Philadelphia

Rear-End Mechanic

Rob Fairweather, Westbrookville, N.Y.

IT Support

Eric Cragun, Pleasant View, Utah

Pit Support

Ed Watkins, Richmond, Va.

Transportation

Chuck Lemay, DeKalb, IL, Barry Huston, Bloomingdale, Mich., Roy Miller, Elkridge, Md., Roger Pritchard, Hutchinson, Kan.

