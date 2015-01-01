Pocono Raceway, JR Motorsports Continue Partnership

LONG POND, Pa. (May 16, 2017) – Pocono Raceway and JR Motorsports will partner for a host of cool, fan-focused events in 2017, including the JR Nation Block Party prior to the Pocono 400 on June 9. This marks the second year of the partnership.

The JR Nation Block Party will feature live music on Friday and appearances from the race teams’ stable of drivers. Sponsors of JR Motorsports will be offering free samples throughout the weekend and plenty of giveaways will be offered.

“The JR Nation Block Party began last year as a collaborative effort with Pocono Raceway to thank our fanbase for their unwavering support,” said Kelley Earnhardt Miller, general manager of JR Motorsports. “We’re excited to continue it this season, and know it will be a fun, engaging experience for our fans.”

NASCAR XFINITY Series drivers Elliott Sadler, Michael Annett, Justin Allgaier and William Byron will be part of an appearance on Friday at the infield stage of the JR Nation Block Party beginning at 7 p.m. Two hundred JR Motorsports Tour tee shirts will be given away during the event.

JR Motorsports is also working closely with Pocono Raceway on a music project that will be announced at a later date and several social media collaborations

Three JR Motorsports drivers participated in the NASCAR XFINITY Series Takeover of Philadelphia on Tuesday, May 9 and the No. 1 Armour Camaro and No. 1 One Main Financial were part of the parade lap through the streets of Center City.

The JR Nation Block Party is free of charge to all camping guests.

Pocono Raceway will host seven national motorsports events during the 2017 racing season, including a NASCAR XFINITY Series race on June 10. The Pocono 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) race is set for June 11, the Pennsylvania 400 MENCS race on July 30 and the ABC Supply 500 Verizon IndyCar Series race on August 20. The Pocono Mountains 150 NASCAR Camping World Truck race is scheduled for July 29 and two ARCA Series Presented by Menards races with General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible 200 on June 9 and the ARCA Racing Series 150 on July 28 offered as well.

Tickets for all races are now on sale at poconoraceway.com or by calling 1-800-RACEWAY.



About JR Motorsports

JR Motorsports is the management company and racing operation for Dale Earnhardt Jr., NASCAR’s 14-time Most Popular Driver and winner of 50 NASCAR-sanctioned races. Now in its 16th year of overall competition, JR Motorsports races in multiple divisions, including the NASCAR Xfinity Series where it won a championship in 2014. The company also competes in Late Model competition and owns three championships in regional late model divisions. To learn more about the organization, its drivers and its sponsorship opportunities, visit www.jrmracing.com.

About Pocono Raceway

Pocono Raceway, also known as ‘The Tricky Triangle,’ is family-owned and situated in the beautiful Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. In business for over 50 years, the Raceway hosts multiple, national motorsports events including two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races, one Verizon IndyCar Series race, one NASCAR XFINITY Series, one NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and two ARCA Racing Series Presented by Menards events each year. The Raceway has added multiple, adventure-running series events to their annual calendar, including the Warrior Dash. Pocono Raceway is recognized as the world’s first, privately-owned solar-powered sports facility. Their 25-acre, three-megawatt solar farm provides the energy needs of the Raceway, as well as, adds electricity to the local power grid. Each member of our raceway staff is committed to creating exciting experiences and lifelong memories.

For more information, please visit www.poconoraceway.com.

