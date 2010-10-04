AJ Allmendinger, No. 47 Kroger ClickList Chevrolet SS, Charlotte All-Star Race Weekend

AJ ALLMENDINGER

NO. 47 KROGER CLICKLIST CHEVROLET SS

CHARLOTTE MOTOR SPEEDWAY

Race: Monster Energy Open and Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race

Date/Time: Saturday, May 20th / 6 PM ET

TV Network / Radio: FS1 / MRN / SIRIUSXM

QUOTES:

Shooting for an All-Star Spot: “The All-Star race weekend is a little more low key,” Allmendinger said. “You go out there and have some fun. For us, right now, we will have to race our way in with our Kroger ClickList Chevy. You know going into it that’s going to be part of the challenge.”

Good test for the 600: “You go out there and use the All-Star weekend as a test to get some ideas heading into the Coca-Cola 600,” Allmendinger said. “So, it’s always nice because it helps get you better prepared. The All-Star race is kind of a sprint race and you are out there to have a little bit of fun and go try to win some trophies and some money.”

Busy bee: “Charlotte race weeks are big for us sponsor activation-wise,” Allmendinger said. “There’s always a lot going on around those two races. I know the No. 37 team has a car unveil (5/16) at the shop and then Chris (Buescher) and I have a shoot for Kraft Heinz with Oscar Mayer (Wienermobile) and Planters (Mr. Peanut and NUTmobile) at Hickory Motor Speedway (5/18, which is open to the media at noon). And, then more shoots the following week. So, lots of good stuff going on for us.”

Charlotte race weeks in a nutshell: “We all look forward to Charlotte race weeks,” Allmendinger said. “It’s just good to be home with your family and be able to sleep in your own bed for two weeks. We’re very fortunate to get to do what we do. We travel so much, it’s just nice to be home to recharge and get mentally prepared for the summer months and spend time with loved ones.”

FAST FACTS:

Career Starts: 310

Wins: 1

Top-fives: 10

Top-10s: 49

Pole Awards: 4

First Start: 3/25/2007 Bristol

First Pole: 4/10/2010 Phoenix

Last Pole: 8/8/15 Watkins Glen

Best Start: 1 – 4/10/2010 Phoenix

Best Finish: 1 – 8/10/2014 Watkins Glen

Driver DOB: 12/16/1981

Hometown: San Jose, Calif.

Crew Chief: Randall Burnett

WinWithClickList.com

Save Even More with ClickList™ Coupons

Try tailgate shopping with ClickList™! Simply order online, pick up on race day and SAVE with these exclusive ClickList™ digital coupons. LEARN MORE

Thursday, May 18th

12 PM Media availability at Hickory Motor Speedway infield with AJ Allmendinger and Chris Buescher while on location to shoot videos with the Wienermobile and NUTmobile.

