Trevor Bayne – All-Star Advance

Team: No. 6 AdvoCare Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Matt Puccia

Twitter: @Tbayne6, @Bayne6Team and @RoushFenway

All-Star Open – Saturday, May 20 at 6:00pm EST. on FS1

ADVANCE NOTES

Bayne at Charlotte (All-Star)

Bayne will make his third start in the All-Star Open on Saturday evening.

Bayne raced his way into the All-Star Race in 2016 after winning the first Stage of the All-Star Open in a photo finish with Chase Elliott.

Bayne has made two previous starts in the All-Star Race in 2012 and 2016, earning a best finish of seventh in the 2016 running of the event.

In order to advance into the All-Star Race, Bayne must either win one of the three stages (20 Laps – 20 Laps -10 Laps) or win the fan vote.

To cast your vote for Bayne and get him into the All-Star Race, click here.

Recapping Kansas

Bayne earned a 10th-place finish in the MENCS event at Kansas Speedway on Saturday evening. The result is Bayne’s second top-10 and his eighth top-15 finish of the 2017 season.

Playoff Standings

Bayne currently sits 14th in the playoff championship standings, eight points ahead of the 16th and final playoff position.

QUOTE WORTHY

Bayne on All-Star Weekend:

“This is always a fun weekend and such a special event. We were able to race our way into the All-Race Race last year and ran solidly all night long, and I’m very confident that we can do that again this year with our AdvoCare Ford. We’ve run really well all season long on the mile-and-a-half tracks and have had some good speed. I’m ready to go and race our way into the big show on Saturday night.”

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **