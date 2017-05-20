JTG Daugherty Racing to Feature Kleenex, Disney Pixar’s Cars 3 on No. 37 Chevrolet SS at Charlotte Motor Speedway for Coca-Cola 600

HARRISBURG, N.C. – May 16, 2017 – JTG Daugherty Racing announced today that the No. 37 Chevrolet SS driven by Chris Buescher will feature a unique paint scheme at Charlotte Motor Speedway with Kleenex and Disney•Pixar’s Cars 3 in a one-race collaboration during Memorial Day weekend.

Fans of Disney•Pixar’s Cars will recognize the iconic red and yellow paint scheme on Buescher’s machine, inspired by the film’s main character Lightning McQueen, including sponsor “Rust-eze” from the movie, in conjunction with Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s Kleenex brand. The paint scheme is set to be run in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Sunday, May 28, beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET.

“I’m really excited to be running the No. 37 Kleenex Chevrolet inspired by Disney•Pixar’s Cars 3,” Buescher said. “I grew up with the Cars movies, and they contributed to my dreams of racing. Since the Memorial Day Weekend events at Charlotte Motor Speedway are such a family-friendly event, it’ll really be cool to have kids see Lightning McQueen come to life on the racetrack. I’m very grateful to Kleenex and Kimberly Clark for giving us the opportunity.”

“We’re proud to extend our collaboration with Disney and Pixar to the No. 37 Kleenex Chevrolet, and look forward to sharing this moment with our fans,” said Rusty Zaspel, senior brand manager for Kleenex® Brand Facial Tissue. “Kleenex® Brand believes that by simply using a Kleenex® tissue to take a moment to care for yourself – harnessing your nerves, wiping a sweaty brow or drying up tears of joy – gives you the confidence and composure to face anything.”

The Coca-Cola 600 will take the green flag at 6:00 p.m. ET on May 28, broadcast on FOX and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Tickets are available at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com or by calling 1-800-455-FANS.

About The Movie

Blindsided by a new generation of blazing-fast racers, the legendary Lightning McQueen (voice of Owen Wilson) is suddenly pushed out of the sport he loves. To get back in the game, he will need the help of an eager young race technician, Cruz Ramirez (voice of Cristela Alonzo), with her own plan to win, plus inspiration from the late Fabulous Hudson Hornet and a few unexpected turns. Proving that No. 95 isn’t through yet will test the heart of a champion on Piston Cup Racing’s biggest stage! Directed by Brian Fee (storyboard artist “Cars,” “Cars 2”), produced by Kevin Reher (“A Bug’s Life,” “La Luna” short) and co-produced by Andrea Warren (“LAVA” short), “Cars 3” races into theaters on June 16.

About Kleenex® Brand:

As the category leader, Kleenex® Brand Facial Tissue is an everyday essential for consumers around the globe. But it is so much more than a tool to wipe a nose or dry an eye – using a Kleenex tissue is a way to take care of yourself to confidently face every day moments. Take care. Take It On.®

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its well-known global brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Every day, nearly a quarter of the world’s population trust Kimberly-Clark brands and the solutions they provide to enhance their health, hygiene and well-being. With brands such as Kleenex, Scott, Huggies, Pull-Ups, Kotex and Depend, Kimberly-Clark holds the No.1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company’s 145-year history of innovation, visit www.kimberly-clark.com or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **