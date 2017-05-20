McDowell Excited To Race For The Fans At Charlotte Motor Speedway

Leavine Family Racing Looking To Fine-Tune Set-Up For ‘10 Days Of Thunder’

CONCORD, N.C. (May 17, 2017) – Michael McDowell and Leavine Family Racing (LFR) are excited to race at Charlotte Motor Speedway two weeks in a row, just after securing their best finish of the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) season.

After blowing an engine at Kansas Speedway in practice, LFR relentlessly worked to get McDowell ready to race on Saturday. They were able to combat their early struggles and went on to earn their best finish of the season.

The team is eager to carry this momentum to their backyard of Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Monster Energy Open and race for the fans.

“Racing at Charlotte is always fun,” said McDowell. “It’s nice to get our shop guys and family to track to see what all their hard work has done. This weekend is really all for the fans. It is always a great show, so we are looking forward to giving the fans what they want.”

McDowell and LFR are also looking to fine-tune their No. 95 WRL Chevrolet SS set-up during the “10 Days of Thunder” and look to make a splash at the Coca-Cola 600. Up until this season, 1.5-mile tracks have been a struggle for LFR and McDowell.

This week the team is looking to race hard with no points on the line in the Monster Energy Open in the hopes of securing another solid finish and a possible bid to the All-Star Race. The team’s last trip to Charlotte resulted in a track-best finish of 14th.

“These next two weeks are big for us,” said McDowell. “It is for everyone. We’ve got the Monster Energy Open and the All-Star Race coming up. Having two weeks in Charlotte really gives us an opportunity to work through and fine-tune setups. At the same time, we can’t waste any track time this week during the Open. This weekend will really set-up the Coca-Cola 600.”

The Monster Energy Open will take place on Saturday, May 20 at 6PM ET, followed by the Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race at 8PM ET. Fans can tune-in to FS1 for live coverage and follow @LFR95 on Twitter for updates.

About Leavine Family Racing

Leavine Family Racing is an organization competing in the NASCAR Premier Series focused on growing competitively and providing results-driven partnerships for its sponsors. The single-car team was founded in 2011 by Bob and Sharon Leavine, two individuals who are passionate about NASCAR and started the team to make a positive impact on the sport and community. Michael McDowell, a nine-year veteran of NASCAR and winner of the Road America 180 in the NASCAR XFINITY Series, pilots the No. 95 Chevrolet SS for the team. In 2016 alone, McDowell and LFR earned two Top-10 finishes and nine Top-20 finishes together. In alliance with Richard Childress Racing, the team operates out of their Concord, N.C.-based race shop with a veteran group of racing personnel and is driven by several key principals including intensity, attention to detail, focus and a sense of urgency. For more information, please visit www.LFR95.com.

