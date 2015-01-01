Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – All-Star Advance
by Official Release On Wed, May. 17, 2017
Team: No. 17 Fastenal Fusion
Crew Chief: Brian Pattie
Twitter: @Stenhouse17Team @Stenhousejr and @roushfenway
ADVANCE NOTES
Stenhouse Jr. at Charlotte Motor Speedway
The driver of the No.17 Fastenal Ford qualified for the All-Star race after winning the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway in May.
In 2013, Stenhouse raced his way into the All-Star race, eventually finishing16th after making contact with another competitor early in the race.
On the Car
Fastenal is currently in its sixth season as a primary partner in the MENCS for Roush Fenway. They spent three years on the No. 99 before jumping over to the No. 17 entry, and were the primary partner on the No. 60 XFINITY team that captured the owner’s championship in 2011.
Stenhouse Jr. on racing in the All-Star Race:
“This is the first time we have been locked into the All-Star race. I definitely think the All-Star race will be interesting for all the fans, with NASCAR giving us the softer tire option. Qualifying is unique as well. I remember last year standing on pit-road watching them practice the pit-stop portion with no pit-road speed and that was crazy. We have nothing to lose here besides to go out and win the million.”