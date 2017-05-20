Charlotte Race Advance – TJ Bell

North Carolina Education Lottery 200 – Charlotte Race Advance

Team: Niece Motorsports – No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado; @NieceMotorsport

Driver: TJ Bell; @TJBell_Racing

Crew Chief: Cody Efaw

Driver Quote: “I can’t wait to get back on track this week in Charlotte,” said Bell. “We were here a few weeks ago testing, and I really feel like this team made a lot of progress and learned a lot during the test. Plus, it never hurts to get some extra seat time. I think this team has shown consistent improvement so far this season, and I look forward to building on that again this week.”

Bell at Charlotte: Bell has five NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts at Charlotte Motor Speedway (CMS), with his best finish of ninth coming in 2007. In addition, Bell has one Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series start at CMS, along with five NASCAR XFINITY Series starts and one ARCA Racing Series start at the 1.5-mile track.

On the Truck: Niece Motorsports is proud to represent Weinerschnitzel, Black Rifle Coffee Company, SilencerCo, Nitro Circuis, Alpinestars, Rush Truck Centers and the Palms Casino Resort on the No. 45 truck this Friday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

About the Owner: Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 30 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry.

The team will run a partial schedule in 2017, with plans of running full time moving into 2018, as the team continues to look for potential sponsorship.

