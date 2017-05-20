Roush Fenway Advance – Charlotte Motor Speedway, 1.5-mile
by Official Release On Wed, May. 17, 2017
Roush Fenway Racing is Ready for All-Star Weekend
Roush Fenway Racing returns home to Charlotte, N.C. as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) prepares for an All-Star weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway, an event that Roush Fenway has won four times.
MENCS
All-Star
Sat. 5/20/17 – 6:00 PM ET
FS1, MRN, Sirius 90
Trevor Bayne, No. 6 AdvoCare Ford Fusion
Ricky Stenhouse Jr, No. 17 Fastenal Ford Fusion
All-Star Victories
Roush Fenway has earned four victories in NASCAR’s All-Star night with former drivers Mark Martin, Matt Kenseth and Carl Edwards. Martin, who is a two-time All-Star Race winner, first went to victory lane in 1998 for Roush Fenway before taking the checkered flag again for the organization in 2005. Kenseth earned the victory in the 2004 running of the event and Edwards visited the winner’s circle in 2011.
Racing in to the Show
Trevor Bayne raced his way into the All-Star Race last season after winning the first segment of the All-Star Open in a photo-finish with Chase Elliott. Bayne started the segment from the fifth position and utilized a three-wide move on the final lap to earn the victory. Bayne went on to finish seventh in the All-Star Race later that evening.
In the Show
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. qualified for the All-Star Race after scoring the victory in the MENCS event at Talladega Superspeedway on May 7. Stenhouse made one previous start in the All-Star Race in 2013, recording a 16th-place finish after racing into the event via the All-Star Open earlier in the day.
Get Out and Vote
Polls are still open to vote Bayne into the All-Star Race. Voting runs up until the All-Star Open. Click here to vote.
Roush Fenway All-Star Wins
1998 Martin Cup
2004 Kenseth Cup
2005 Martin Cup
2011 Edwards Cup