Matt DiBenedetto No.32 Reddit Ford Fusion Race Advance

All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Non-Points Race: It’s a special week for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series as it heads to Charlotte Motor Speedway for the All-Star race weekend. Reddit, “the front page of the internet”, will be represented on the No.32 Ford and driver Matt DiBenedetto as they compete in the Monster Energy Open, the race to gain entry into the Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race.

/u/MattDiBenedetto: Not only is DiBenedetto running the Reddit scheme this weekend, but he is also an avid user himself. “It’s been really cool seeing Reddit and their community come together for this weekend. I’ve been a member of the Reddit community for quite some time now and it’s been exciting to see them push our team into this weekend. At every track I go to, I run into a few people from Reddit and they’re always very friendly and make sure to say hi. I can’t thank them enough for all that they’ve already done for me, and I hope we can bring them a lot of exposure this weekend.”

Fan-Submitted Scheme: Over the last couple weeks, the Go Fas Racing team has been planning the Reddit campaign in preparation for this race weekend. “This has been a really cool deal,” Matt said. “The fans submitted their own designs for how they thought the No.32 Reddit Ford Fusion should look, and between our team and Reddit we finalized everything and it came out great. I hope this is something that they are really proud of, because I know we are proud of it from our side.”

DiBenedetto on attempting to make the All-Star Race: “It’s definitely going to be an interesting couple of days! Our mile and a half program has been very strong this year, but it will be very tough to race our way into this race because there are still a lot of big teams competing in the Monster Energy Open race. We’re definitely hoping to win the All-Star fan vote to secure a spot, and then focus on racing our way in after. Just to be part of this weekend is really cool, and I’m excited to represent the Reddit community throughout it.”

Chassis Info:

Crew Chief Gene Nead will be bringing chassis GFR-878 to serve as the primary car. This chassis was last used at Texas Motor Speedway and is new to Go Fas Racing as of this year.

About Our Team:

About Reddit:

Reddit is an online social community where people can vote user-submitted stories and text, which can be upvoted or downvoted to raise interesting content to the top of each page. There are many “subreddits” where users can browse more specific content catered to their individual interests.

Get Matt DiBenedetto Updates:

To get live updates during the race weekends follow @mattdracing on Instagram and Twitter. Make sure to give Matt a “like” on Facebook – “Matt DiBenedetto Racing”. For a detailed bio and updated in-season statistics, please visit www.mattdracing.com

About Go Fas Racing:

Go Fas Racing (GFR) currently fields Ford Fusion’s in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series for Matt DiBenedetto. Located in Mooresville, North Carolina, GFR has competed in the NASCAR’s premier series since 2014; fielding cars for some of NASCAR’s top drivers, including past champions. To find out more information about our team please visit www.GoFasRacing.com.

