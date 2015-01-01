Spencer Boyd 2017 NCWTS North Carolina Education Lottery 200 Race Preview

Spencer Boyd No. 12 Grunt Style Chevrolet Silverado

Charlotte Motor Speedway

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Team and Truck Information

Crew Chief: Jeff Spraker

Manufacturer: Chevrolet

Engine: Pro Motor Engines (PME)

About the No. 12 Silverado: Rick Ware Racing will roll “Thunder” off the hauler again this week as chassis number T211 got some set-up updates to prepare for Charlotte Motor Speedway.

News and notes: Spencer last raced at Charlotte Motor Speedway in his Legends Cars days. Having just come off his top 20 run at Kansas Speedway he feels comfortable with the truck going in to the next 1.5 mile track this Friday. Spencer noted, “While the track length is the same, the racing surface is much different. We adjusted the truck to handle better through the bumps going into turn 1 and 2.” Many thanks in addition to Grunt Style go out to new sponsor Ranch Hand, Nonna’s Italian Restaurant, Toth Landscaping, and Zak Products. Boyd will be signing autographs at 3pm at Whisky River located in the Fanzone and “Crusin’ the Campground” with Excessive Carts throughout both weeks of the homestretch.

TV/Radio: The North Carolina Education Lottery 200 from Charlotte Motor Speedway can be seen live on Friday, May 19th on FOX Sports 1. Race coverage will begin at 8:30 p.m. EST, and the event can also be heard live on MRN Radio as well as SiriusXM Radio, channel 90.

About Grunt Style: Grunt Style is a lifestyle apparel brand founded by Former US Drill Sergeant, Daniel Alarik. The CEO says himself, “We believe in Pride in Self, in Military, and in Country. The Motorsports Line is all about freedom. We are true rebels at heart and we don’t play by the rules. Whether it be on the open road, trails or track we want you to be comfortable while still looking and feeling totally badass. Our gear is both prideful and practical, rough and rugged but always looks kick ass.”

About Rick Ware Racing: Rick Ware Racing, “The Biggest Little Team in Motorsports,” led by owner Rick Ware has been a staple in Thomasville since 1994 when he founded the organization. A former driver himself, Rick looks to add more success on to the many accomplishments over the years. Rick Ware Racing has competed in ArenaCross, SuperCross, Outdoor MotorCross, Tudor Lamborghini, Rolex 24, NASCAR K&N East/West, Camping World Trucks, Xfinity, and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

