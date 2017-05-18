New food selections abound at Dover International Speedway for June 2-4 NASCAR tripleheader weekend

DOVER, Del. (May 18, 2017) – NASCAR fans gathering at Dover International Speedway for the upcoming June 2-4 tripleheader weekend will have some new food choices to select from as they explore the Monster Mile.

Five popular food trucks from throughout the mid-Atlantic region will be offering tasty treats in a centralized area near the FanZone. The businesses involved include:

DC Slices: Pizza slices, tater tots, cheese tots, mozzarella sticks

Pizza slices, tater tots, cheese tots, mozzarella sticks The Hungry Spork: Loaded tater tots, bacon kebabs, shrimp tacos, Italian sausage and peppers sub

Loaded tater tots, bacon kebabs, shrimp tacos, Italian sausage and peppers sub I Don’t Give A Fork: Mac & cheesesteak, jive turkey BLT, chicken fingers, sloppy pig

Mac & cheesesteak, jive turkey BLT, chicken fingers, sloppy pig My Four Suns: Dragon dumpling bowl, meat kimchi fries, rice bowl, tacos

Dragon dumpling bowl, meat kimchi fries, rice bowl, tacos WiLDWiCH: Gourmet sandwiches including jerk chicken, hickory smoked pulled pork and turkey meatball

Dover International Speedway concession stands will also feature new dishes, perfect treats for the built-in breaks that come with NASCAR’s stage racing format, which makes its Dover debut June 2-4.

The new food selections include:

Monster Beef and Cheddar: Pulled pot roast, beef gravy, fried onions, white cheddar cheese sauce on a brioche bun. Can be found at Monster Mash stand outside of Gate 4.

Pulled pot roast, beef gravy, fried onions, white cheddar cheese sauce on a brioche bun. Can be found at Monster Mash stand outside of Gate 4. Pulled Pork Loaded Fries: French fries, pulled pork, bacon, cheese sauce, jalapenos, choice of three barbecue sauces (Carolina, Texas, Kansas City). Can be found at Cheesy Pig stand outside of Gate 2.

French fries, pulled pork, bacon, cheese sauce, jalapenos, choice of three barbecue sauces (Carolina, Texas, Kansas City). Can be found at Cheesy Pig stand outside of Gate 2. Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese: Pulled pork, mac & cheese, choice of three barbecue sauces (Carolina, Texas, Kansas City). Can be found at Cheesy Pig stand outside of Gate 2.

Pulled pork, mac & cheese, choice of three barbecue sauces (Carolina, Texas, Kansas City). Can be found at Cheesy Pig stand outside of Gate 2. Walking Tacos: Ground beef, choice of Doritos or Fritos, cheddar cheese, lettuce, salsa, sour cream, jalapenos. Can be found at TACO TACO stand outside of Gate 2.

Ground beef, choice of Doritos or Fritos, cheddar cheese, lettuce, salsa, sour cream, jalapenos. Can be found at TACO TACO stand outside of Gate 2. Salted Caramel Filled Pretzel: Jumbo Bavarian pretzel stuffed with salted caramel, topped with cinnamon rock sugar. Can be found at Monster Mash stand outside of Gate 4.

Jumbo Bavarian pretzel stuffed with salted caramel, topped with cinnamon rock sugar. Can be found at Monster Mash stand outside of Gate 4. Monster Crunch: Tasty fried treat with two special flavors: cinnamon sugar and cajun. Can be found at American Grill stand outside of Gate 4 and concession stands inside Gates 3 and 19.

“We will always maintain our traditional food menu, but we are constantly exploring innovative choices for our fans to enjoy during their visit to the Monster Mile,” said Mike Tatoian, president and CEO of Dover International Speedway. “I’m definitely looking forward to tasting these new options. Everyone should bring their appetite June 2-4!”

Another NASCAR tripleheader weekend returns to the Monster Mile from Sept. 29-Oct. 1, featuring the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East race on Friday, Sept. 29, the “Drive Sober 200” presented by the Delaware Office of Highway Safety NASCAR XFINITY Series race on Saturday, Sept. 30 and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff race on Sunday, Oct. 1, which will serve as the first elimination race of this year’s postseason.

For tickets or more information, call 800‐441‐RACE or visit DoverSpeedway.com. You can also keep up with the Monster Mile at Facebook.com/DoverInternationalSpeedway, or on Twitter and Instagram at @MonsterMile.

About Dover Motorsports, Inc.

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE: DVD) is a leading promoter of NASCAR sanctioned motorsports events whose subsidiaries own and operate Dover International Speedway in Dover, Del. and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tenn. The company also plays host to the Firefly Music Festival, produced by Red Frog Events and Goldenvoice. For more information, visit www.DoverMotorsports.com.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **