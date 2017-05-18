The Decal Source to Back JRM and Josh Berry in Late Model Ranks

Six-Race Primary Begins This Weekend at Bristol

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (May 18, 2017) – JR Motorsports announced today a six-race primary sponsorship with The Decal Source, the team’s official decal partner since 2012, on board the No. 88 Chevrolet driven by Josh Berry in Late Model competition. The partnership will kick off today at Bristol Motor Speedway in the inaugural Short Track U.S. Nationals on the .533-mile high-banked speedway.

TDS, one of the premier graphics companies in the sport today, looks for an expanded presence in the Late Model and short-track ranks with its decal services, which include everything from full-on vinyl wraps to basic decal production and placement. The association with JR Motorsports, and its continuous commitment to the grassroots of the sport, is the first sponsorship program of this nature for TDS. The company also has plans to launch a consumer-friendly website, where racers can design and order their specific decals.

“The Late Model program is the foundation that JR Motorsports was built on, and The Decal Source has been a fantastic partner of ours for the past six seasons,” said Kelley Earnhardt Miller, general manager of JR Motorsports. “Josh’s natural talent, coupled with our very successful Late Model program and a long-term partner in TDS is just good sense. Together, we can help each other achieve our common goal, which is to build their brand on and off the track.”

Berry has won twice this season, accumulating a total of 41 Late Model victories and three championships over the past five years. He is the only driver in JRM history to have won multiple titles for the organization. The 26-year-old Tennessean will run TDS colors at Bristol, and in five additional races at tracks across the southeast, which will be named at a later date. Additionally, the company will have associate sponsor placement for the remainder of the season’s events.

“Everyone at The Decal Source is excited to partner with JR Motorsports,” said TDS President Tony Johnson. “TDS has been servicing JRM and other top teams in NASCAR for nearly 20 years. It’s a privilege to get back to the grassroots of racing, and putting our colors in vinyl on Josh’s No. 88 this season is an excellent way to propel our brand and spread the word about our new website, which launches this fall.”

