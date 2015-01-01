Erik Jones Sets Sights on Strong Open Run to Transfer to All-Star Race

SiriusXM to sponsor Denver-based team at Charlotte Motor Speedway

DENVER, Colo. (May 18, 2017) – Erik Jones and the No. 77 Furniture Row Racing Toyota team look to create some fireworks of their own Saturday night during the NASCAR All-Star event at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

SiriusXM will be the primary sponsor of Jones and Furniture Row Racing’s No. 77 Toyota Camry for this weekend’s NASCAR All-Star Race as part of a six-race agreement. Future races with SiriusXM as the primary sponsor will include the Quaker State 400 Presented by Advance Auto Parts (July 8) at Kentucky Speedway, Pennsylvania 400 (July 30) at Pocono Raceway, Federated Auto Parts 400 (September 9) at Richmond International Raceway, NASCAR Cup Series Race at Dover (October 1) and Old Dominion 500 (October 29) at Martinsville Speedway.

Jones drove the No. 77 SiriusXM Toyota Camry earlier this year at Atlanta Motor Speedway, where he started 23rd and finished 14th.

This will be Jones’ first time competing in the Open and his first opportunity to possibly compete in the NASCAR All-Star Race. The 2017 Sunoco Rookie of the Year candidate is currently 19th in the NASCAR Cup Series point standings after 11 events of the 36-race schedule.

“The Open and the All-Star race are all about creating a great event for the fans so, as a driver and a NASCAR fan, I’m really looking forward to this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway,” said Jones. “The new stage format provides three chances in the Open to earn our way into the All-Star race so the No. 77 SiriusXM Toyota team will definitely be doing all we can to get to the front early and stay there. You never know what’s going to happen in either race which is what makes it so much fun.”

The 50-lap, 75-mile Open will consist of three stages of 20/20/10 laps (laps 20/40/50). The winner of each stage will transfer to The NASCAR All-Star Race. The 70-lap, 105-mile All-Star Race will consist of four stages of 20/20/20/10 laps (laps 20/40/60/70). The winner of the non-points event will earn $1 million.

“I want to thank SiriusXM for stepping up to sponsor Furniture Row Racing for a total of seven events this season,” said Jones. “SiriusXM NASCAR Radio plays a major role every day in keeping NASCAR fans around the world up to speed on what’s going on. They have great on-air personalities that I enjoy calling in to talk with as well as listen in as a fan. The No. 77 SiriusXM Toyota Camry ran in the top 10 most of the day at Atlanta Motor Speedway back in March so we hope to continue that success with the SiriusXM paint scheme this week at Charlotte Motor and the rest of the season.”

Saturday’s race will air live beginning at 6 p.m. ET on FS1 and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, channel 90 and MRN. Qualifying (group, two rounds) for the Open is scheduled for Saturday at 6:45 p.m. ET. The NASCAR All-Star Race will air live beginning at 8 p.m. ET on FS1, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, channel 90 and MRN.

Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race will air live nationwide on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, channel 90. SiriusXM, the world’s largest radio company measured by revenue with approximately 31.6 million subscribers, airs every NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR XFINITY Series™ and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series™ event, plus 24/7 coverage of the sport on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. For more info go to www.SiriusXM.com/NASCAR.

Erik Jones

2017 NASCAR Cup Series Results

No. 77 Furniture Row Racing Toyota Camry

No. Date Event St Fn Laps/ Laps Led Status Points Rank 1 2/26 Daytona 34 39 103/200 0 Crash 1 37 2 3/5 Atlanta 23 14 325/325 0 Running 26 29 3 3/12 Las Vegas 8 15 267/267 0 Running 22 20 4 3/19 Phoenix 8 8 314/314 0 Running 33 18 5 3/26 Fontana 14 12 202/202 0 Running 34 15 6 4/2 Martinsville 15 12 500/500 0 Running 28 13 7 4/9 Texas 36 22 333/334 0 Running 15 14 8 4/24 Bristol 14 17 499/500 0 Running 33 12 9 4/30 Richmond 20 38 4/400 0 Crash 1 16 10 5/7 Talladega 14 33 168/188 0 Crash 7 20 11 5/13 Kansas 33 22 267/267 2 Running 17 19 TOTALS/AVG. 19.9 21.0 2982/3497 2 217

2017 No. 77 Furniture Row Racing Team

Over-the-Wall Crew

Front-Tire Changer David Mayo, Byron, Ga. Front-Tire Carrier Richard Coleman, Orlando, Fla. Rear-Tire Changer Brian Eastland, New Bern, N.C. Rear-Tire Carrier Blake Haugland, Mount Ayr, Iowa Jackman David O’Dell, Springfield, Ill. Gasman Matt Tyrell, Plantation, Fla.

Road Crew

President Joe Garone, Denver, Colo. Crew Chief Chris Gayle, Little Rock, Ark. Car Chief Todd Brewer, Manassas, Va. Race Engineers James Small, Melbourne, Australia Chris Yerges, Green Bay, Wis. Engine Tuner David McClure, Carmichael, Calif. Engine Builder Toyota Racing Development (TRD) Spotter Rick Carelli, Arvada, Colo. Shock Specialist Alex Michie, Woodslee, Ontario, CANADA Tire Specialist Scott Simmons, Cambridge, Ontario, CANADA Front-end Mechanic John Furino, East Meadow, N.Y. Underneath Mechanic Cesar Villanueva, Parsippany, N.J. Floater Mechanic Henry Katzke, Wausau, Wis. Transportation Mike Clementson, Cambridge, Md. Jason Taggart, Castleton, Vt. Dave Shano, Toronto, Ontario, CANADA Travis Watts, Great Bend, Kan. Behind the Wall Support Gene Cornwell, Rock Hill, S.C. Coach Driver Henry Benfield, Taylorsville, N.C. IT Support Eric Cragun, Pleasant View, Utah

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **