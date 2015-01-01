MDM Motorsports NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Preview: Charlotte Motor Speedway

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (May 18, 2017) – The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) season is in full swing as MDM Motorsports prepares for their fifth race of the season on Friday, May 19. NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) driver Brandon Jones will pilot the No. 99 Roland Chevrolet Silverado in the N.C. Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway located in Concord, N.C.

MDM Motorsports has scored two top-10 finishes in the first four NCWTS events of the year. Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) driver Austin Dillon scored a seventh-place finish at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway on March 4. Ty Dillon, also a MENCS driver, scored a fifth-place finish piloting the No. 99 entry at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on April 1.

2017 marks Jones’ second season with MDM Motorsports. Last year, he joined the team for five NCWTS races and five ARCA Racing Series Presented by Menards events. Throughout his NCWTS career, the 20-year-old Georgia native has scored five top-5 and 11 top-10 finishes in 30 series starts, including last year’s 11th-place finish with MDM Motorsports at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

This weekend’s race will reunite Jones with veteran crew chief Shane Huffman who led teams for Jones in the NCWTS, NASCAR K&N Pro Series East and ARCA Racing Series Presented by Menards.

“I’m looking forward to being back in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with MDM Motorsports this weekend,” said Jones. “They’re off to a great start with their truck series program this year, and I’m excited to drive the No. 99 Roland Chevrolet Silverado at Charlotte. I was actually able to get back on track at Charlotte just a few weeks ago during a NASCAR XFINITY Series test. Between test sessions and multiple races, I’ve had a lot of laps on this particular track and I’m very comfortable there. It was good to have that seat time to get re-acclimated to the track, so during practice I can focus on adjusting to being back in a truck and dial in the handling. Shane [Huffman, crew chief] and I are already really comfortable working together, so I think we’ll be ready to hit the ground running this weekend.”

The N.C. Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway is scheduled for Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET live on FOX Sports 1.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **