M&M’S(R) RACING AND KYLE BUSCH DROP GREEN FLAG ON M&M’S CARAMEL

New Flavor takes Pole Position at Stores as M&M’S Unsquares the Ride-Along

Hackettstown, N.J. (May 18, 2017) – Racing is a team sport, so to celebrate the launch of new M&M’S® Caramel Chocolate Candies, Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series® Champion Kyle Busch has recruited an all-star team to “unsquare” the ride-along and try M&M’S newest flavor, M&M’S Caramel. In the new video series “Riding with Kyle Busch,” Kyle puts wife Samantha, country music superstar Jake Owen, pro football player Greg Olsen and fellow Joe Gibbs Racing driver Daniel Suarez in the passenger seat to talk about fatherhood, car repair and everything in between.

Each of the conversations in the series are as unique as new M&M’S Caramel itself. The days of the square-shaped, square-wrapped caramel candies are history as M&M’S has updated one of the most popular flavors by covering soft caramel in a delicious, candy coated shell.

With Kyle Busch behind the wheel to celebrate the new caramel-filled fun of M&M’S Caramel, M&M’S took “unsquaring” the ride-along one step further. Kyle and his caramel crew spend time behind the wheel of a variety of unique Toyota vehicles, including a Toyota Racing Development (TRD) outfitted Camry, 4Runner, Highlander, and even a tricked out Toyota Sienna minivan.

View the Videos

Available on M&M’S YouTube Channel, the four part series includes:

“What I love about M&M’S is that they’re all about innovation and always changing it up,” explained Kyle Busch, driver of the No. 18 M&M’S Caramel Toyota. “For me, caramel has always been a little square, so it’s great to be part of the M&M’S Caramel launch that gives a familiar flavor a modern and fun chocolate makeover. Taking that theme to the ride-along and spending time with Jake Owen, Greg Olsen, Daniel Suarez and Samantha was great fun.”

Caramel Fun All Season Long

In addition to the Riding with Kyle video series, M&M’S Caramel will become a fan favorite on race day all season long, with the No. 18 M&M’S Caramel Toyota debuting under the lights at the Monster Energy All-Star Race on May 20th. In addition, the special M&M’S Caramel paint scheme will adorn Kyle Busch’s No. 18 M&M’S Toyota for nearly the entire back half of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series schedule.

M&M’S® Caramel Chocolate Candies

M&M’S® Caramel Chocolate Candies are now available at retailers nationwide in Sharing Size (2.83 oz.) and Sharing Size Stand Up Pouch (9.6 oz.). Singles (1.41 oz.) will be available later this summer. For more information, visit the M&M’S® Brand Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mms or the official M&M’S® Twitter handle @mmschocolate.

