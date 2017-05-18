MAACO PARTNERS WITH AXALTA AND DALE EARNHARDT JR. FOR HIS FINAL NASCAR ALL-STAR RACE IN CHARLOTTE

No. 88 Axalta/Maaco Chevrolet SS Set to Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 20

CHARLOTTE (May 18, 2017) – Maaco, North America’s No. 1 Bodyshop and a member of the Charlotte-headquartered Driven Brands family, will make its debut in the NASCAR All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway this May.

This opportunity is thanks to a joint promotion with Maaco’s paint partner Axalta Coating Systems. Dale Earnhardt Jr., NASCAR’s 14-time most popular driver, will drive the No. 88 Axalta/Maaco Chevrolet SS on Saturday, May 20 in his final All-Star race. The Maaco logo will be featured prominently on the car on the distinctive Axalta paint scheme.

“I’ve always enjoyed working with Axalta,” said Earnhardt. “It’s great to see how they’ve rallied behind our team and how they are working with their partners like Maaco to bring them into the sport. I’m looking forward to having Maaco on our Axalta Chevy for the All-Star Race. It’s a fun race that the fans really enjoy, so we’ll do our best to give the Maaco folks plenty to cheer about.”

After announcing his retirement at season’s end, this will be Earnhardt’s 18th and final entry in the exciting event. The 26-time NASCAR Cup Series race winner earned his sole All-Star victory on May 20, 2000, in his first attempt, becoming the first Cup rookie to win the event.

“This is a great moment to see the Maaco brand join forces with one of the biggest names in motor sports and our paint partners at Axalta for what will be an amazing evening of racing – and one that every Dale Jr. fan will be watching as he competes in his final NASCAR All-Star Race,” said Jason Ryan, President of Maaco. “We are celebrating our 45th anniversary this year, and what better way to recognize this milestone than by sharing our brand with fans in the stands and millions of viewers around the world.”

“It will be an honor to carry the Maaco colors on the No. 88 Axalta Chevrolet and represent the Maaco shop owners and thousands of employees across North America in this exciting All-Star event,” said William Sturgill, Director of North American Motorsports for Axalta Coatings. “The No. 88 Axalta/Maaco Chevrolet SS will look great under the lights on Saturday night, and I hope we’re able to take them to Victory Lane in Dale Jr.’s last NASCAR All-Star Race.”

About Maaco

Maaco Auto Painting & Collision Repair – a part of the Driven Brands, Inc. family of automotive aftermarket franchise brands based in Charlotte, NC – is America’s #1 Bodyshop. Maaco provides automotive paint and cosmetic repair services for nearly 500,000 drivers annually. With more than 500 independently owned and operated franchises across the United States and Canada, Maaco has restored the safety and appearance of more than 20 million vehicles over 45 years. Maaco has been named a top automotive franchise numerous times by Entrepreneur Magazine in its Annual Franchise 500 ranking. In addition to other honors, Maaco has been included on Franchise Times’ list of Top 200 franchises. For more information about Maaco, visit www.Maaco.com. For more information about franchising opportunities, visit www.MaacoFranchise.com.

