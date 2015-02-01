Dale Earnhardt Jr. to Appear at 3-Wide Fan Hospitality Before Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond International Raceway

NASCAR’s 14-Time Most Popular Driver to Participate in Q&A

Fan-favorite Dale Earnhardt Jr. will make an appearance at Richmond International Raceway’s (Richmond) 3-Wide Fan Hospitality area on Saturday, September 9, participating in a Q&A prior to the Federated Auto Parts 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race. This will be the final regular season Cup race for Earnhardt as he will retire at the end of the 2017 season.

“By having Dale (Earnhardt Jr.) appear in our 3-Wide Fan Hospitality prior to the Federated Auto Parts 400, we are offering fans an exclusive opportunity to engage with one of their favorite drivers before he retires,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “As a three-time Cup winner at Richmond, he will share great insight with fans on his career and racing at our historic track.”

3-Wide Fan Hospitality is the ultimate way for fans to upgrade their race day. For $125, fans will receive admission to the 3-Wide Fan Hospitality located inside the climate-controlled Old Dominion Building, Pre-Race Pit Pass for Saturday, appetizers and a buffet dinner, unlimited soda and water, three adult beverage tickets for fans over age 21, NASCAR celebrity appearances, and a souvenir event program. Timing for Earnhardt’s appearance will be announced later.

Kids 12 and younger have special pricing of $65. Race tickets are not included in the price as fans must have a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series ticket in order to purchase 3-Wide. For more information or to purchase 3-Wide Fan Hospitality, visit rir.com/3wide.

“3-Wide Fan Hospitality is the perfect way for fans to enhance their Richmond race day experience,” said Bickmeier. “With an appearance by Dale Earnhardt Jr., a Pre-Race Pit Pass, food, beverages, and more, it includes everything fans want on race day.”

Fans will be able to see Earnhardt in his last career doubleheader when NASCAR returns to Richmond during the fall race weekend, presented by Who’s Your Driver, for two nights of racing “under the lights” on September 8-9. Not only will Earnhardt drive the Hendrick Motorsports No. 88 in the Federated Auto Parts Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Saturday night, but he will drive for his own JR Motorsports team on Friday night in the Virginia529 College Savings 250 NASCAR XFINITY Series race.

JR Nation can purchase a general admission ticket to the Virginia529 College Savings 250 NASCAR XFINITY Series race for $20. This offer comes with an exclusive JR Motorsports t-shirt. In addition to the special offer for Friday, JR Nation can purchase the 2 for $88 ticket package that includes two tickets to the Federated Auto Parts 400 in rows 1-5 in the Capital or Commonwealth grandstands. For more information on both ticket packages, please visit rir.com/JRnation.

Richmond’s 2017 NASCAR season concludes with two nights of racing “under the lights” on September 8-9. The fall race weekend, presented by Who’s Your Driver will crown the inaugural Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regular season champion over Fan Appreciation Weekend.

Witness history in the Federated Auto Parts 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Saturday, September 9 as a regular season champion will be crowned at Richmond. Saturday night is also the last chance for many drivers to make it to the playoffs. The NASCAR weekend gets started on Friday, September 8, when the rising stars of tomorrow compete in the Virginia529 College Savings 250 NASCAR XFINITY Series race following practice and qualifying for both series.

Tickets are available now for September’s Fan Appreciation Weekend. Visit rir.com or call 866-455-7223 to purchase.

About Richmond International Raceway

Richmond International Raceway is America’s Premier Short Track annually hosting two NASCAR race weekends, featuring the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR XFINITY Series, on a ¾-mile D-shaped oval. Richmond is a regional leader for events including sports, live music and consumer trade shows. The Richmond Raceway Complex’s 1,000 plus acre multipurpose facility hosts more than 200 live events annually including concerts with top national recording artists at The Classic Amphitheater. To learn more, visit rir.com and richmondracewaycomplex.com.

