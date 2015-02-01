Roush Fenway Racing to Host Annual Spring Fan Day on May 25

CONCORD, N.C. (May 19, 2016) – Roush Fenway Racing will host its annual spring fan day at its headquarters in Concord, N.C. on Thursday, May 25. The event is open to the public and will feature autograph sessions with each of Roush Fenway’s drivers.

The event will feature several partner displays, with partners handing out samples, setting up simulation pods, as well as interacting with the fans that support Roush Fenway and NASCAR.

SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will again broadcast from the event, featuring visits with the Roush Fenway drivers, Jack Roush and Roush Fenway President Steve Newmark.

Roush Fenway encourages fans to take part in the event through social media using the hashtag #RFRFanDay, while the team will give fans a behind-the-scenes look at the event throughout the day on all of its social platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat and Google+. In addition, fans that are in attendance at #RFRFanDay will have the unique opportunity to utilize the geo-targeted Snapchat filter.

Autograph sessions will kick off at 10 a.m. with Jack Roush and the Roush Fenway Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers, Trevor Bayne and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. NASCAR XFINITY Series drivers Bubba Wallace, Ryan Reed and Ty Majeski will sign autographs at 11:15 a.m.

Autograph session tickets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, beginning at 8 a.m.

What: Roush Fenway Racing Spring ‘Fan Appreciation Day’

Where: Roush Fenway Racing Campus – 4600 Roush Place, Concord N.C. 28027

When: Thursday, May 25, 2016. Ticket distribution begins at 8:00 a.m. Fan Appreciation Day runs until 1:00 p.m.

Hashtag: #RFRFanDay

