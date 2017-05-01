Toyota MENCS Charlotte All-Star Post-Qualifying Quotes

Toyota Racing Post-Qualifying Recap

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS)

Charlotte Motor Speedway – All-Star Race

Friday, May 19, 2017

TOYOTA STARTING POSITIONS

1st, Kyle Larson*

2nd, KYLE BUSCH

8th, MATT KENSETH

9th, DENNY HAMLIN

14th, MARTIN TRUEX JR

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

KYLE BUSCH, No. 18 M&M’s Caramel Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing

Starting Position: 2nd

What are your thoughts on the qualifying format and your starting position for tomorrow?

“It’s fun. It’s unique. It’s something different, so it gives an opportunity for variation. Certainly kind of threw us for a little bit of a loop today with switching pit boxes there for that switch in between the first session and the second session. Other than that I thought our lap was really good. We had speed in our race car. I wish we were a little bit better for a starting position, but we’ll be top five so we’ll take it.”

MATT KENSETH, No. 20 DeWalt Benefitting Wounded Warriors Project Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing

Starting Position: 9th

Talk about the transition off the track onto pit road.

“I thought I got on pit road too slow, but then I slid through my box, so I’m not sure how that adds up. It’s just tough to do. I mean it’s a fine line to get the right amount of speed. I just felt like I was going too slow when I got off the track and I didn’t think the pit stall was going to be any problem and then the front tires locked up and I kind of slid over the line. I certainly didn’t do the best job there, so hopefully tomorrow will go better.”

