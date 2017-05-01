Kyle Busch Claims Seventh N.C. Education Lottery 200

Tweet Photo Credit: Noel Lanier

Kyle Busch dominated Friday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series N.C. Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, scoring his record seventh Truck Series win at Charlotte

Points leader Johnny Sauter finished second followed by polesitter Christopher Bell, Ryan Truex and Timothy Peters

CONCORD, N.C. (May 19, 2017) – Kyle Busch left no doubt as to who was the most dominant driver in Friday’s N.C. Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Busch led a race-high 90 of 134 laps, pulled away from runner-up Johnny Sauter on a late restart and collected his record seventh Truck Series victory at Charlotte.

One of Busch’s drivers – polesitter Christopher Bell – rallied from a blown tire early in the race to score a third-place finish. Ryan Truex and Timothy Peters rounded out the top five.

Busch’s victory marks his track-record 15th national-series triumph and the 48th Truck Series win of his career.

KYLE BUSCH, No. 51 Cessna Toyota (Winner): “It was certainly interesting from my seat. We had a really fast Cessna Tundra. Thanks to (crew chief) Bono (Manion) for doing a great job. Really appreciate everyone at KBM being a cohesive unit and building speed at the race track together. All in all, tonight (we brought) the whole package together.”

JOHNNY SAUTER, No. 21 Allegiant Airlines Chevrolet (Runner-Up): “This was a good night for us. It’s typically a place I struggle at. Our Allegiant Travel Chevy was phenomenal in that second stage. We restarted around 13th and we were in the lead after 10-12 laps. I felt like this race track was going to go free late but it didn’t. I needed more front grip. Obviously where you restart is important and I wanted to be on the top. … We’ve got a little bit of work to do to make our stuff a little bit better but I’m really proud of our effort tonight.”

CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 4 SiriusXM Toyota (Third-Place Finisher): ““I struggled on restarts. I don’t know why. One time I’d spin the tires, the next time I wouldn’t. I just had trouble getting going. I’m pretty bummed I finished third with a second-place truck but (crew chief) Rudy (Fugle) did a great job with everything. We had a really fast truck. We really should’ve finished second but I’m glad the boss was able to win.”

