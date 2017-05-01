Kyle Busch Claims Seventh N.C. Education Lottery 200
by Official Release On Sat, May. 20, 2017
- Kyle Busch dominated Friday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series N.C. Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, scoring his record seventh Truck Series win at Charlotte
- Points leader Johnny Sauter finished second followed by polesitter Christopher Bell, Ryan Truex and Timothy Peters
- Adult tickets to Saturday’s Monster Energy All-Star Race start at just $44; Kids 13 and under get in for just $10. Tickets are available at the gates, by visiting online or calling 1-800-455-FANS (3267)
CONCORD, N.C. (May 19, 2017) – Kyle Busch left no doubt as to who was the most dominant driver in Friday’s N.C. Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Busch led a race-high 90 of 134 laps, pulled away from runner-up Johnny Sauter on a late restart and collected his record seventh Truck Series victory at Charlotte.
One of Busch’s drivers – polesitter Christopher Bell – rallied from a blown tire early in the race to score a third-place finish. Ryan Truex and Timothy Peters rounded out the top five.
Busch’s victory marks his track-record 15th national-series triumph and the 48th Truck Series win of his career.
KYLE BUSCH, No. 51 Cessna Toyota (Winner): “It was certainly interesting from my seat. We had a really fast Cessna Tundra. Thanks to (crew chief) Bono (Manion) for doing a great job. Really appreciate everyone at KBM being a cohesive unit and building speed at the race track together. All in all, tonight (we brought) the whole package together.”
JOHNNY SAUTER, No. 21 Allegiant Airlines Chevrolet (Runner-Up): “This was a good night for us. It’s typically a place I struggle at. Our Allegiant Travel Chevy was phenomenal in that second stage. We restarted around 13th and we were in the lead after 10-12 laps. I felt like this race track was going to go free late but it didn’t. I needed more front grip. Obviously where you restart is important and I wanted to be on the top. … We’ve got a little bit of work to do to make our stuff a little bit better but I’m really proud of our effort tonight.”
CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 4 SiriusXM Toyota (Third-Place Finisher): ““I struggled on restarts. I don’t know why. One time I’d spin the tires, the next time I wouldn’t. I just had trouble getting going. I’m pretty bummed I finished third with a second-place truck but (crew chief) Rudy (Fugle) did a great job with everything. We had a really fast truck. We really should’ve finished second but I’m glad the boss was able to win.”
TICKETS:
Monster Energy All-Star Race tickets for adults start at just $44 while kids 13 and under get in for $10. Tickets, camping and upgrades for every 10 Days of NASCAR Thunder event are available at the gates, by visiting charlottemotorspeedway.com/
KEEP TRACK:
Fans can connect with Charlotte Motor Speedway by following on Twitter and Instagram or becoming a Facebook fan. Keep up with all the latest news and information with the Charlotte Motor Speedway mobile app.