CHEVY MENCS AT ALL STAR RACE: Chase Elliott Advances to All Star Race as the Fan Vote

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES

MONSTER ENERGY OPEN

CHARLOTTE MOTOR SPEEDWAY

TEAM CHEVY POST RACE NOTES AND QUOTES

MAY 20, 2017

CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 24 MOUNTAIN DEW CHEVROLET SS – Fan Vote for the All-Star Race

ON WINNING THE FAN VOTE:

“It’s awesome to hear that crowd just then. That means a lot to me. I appreciate you guys voting for me. That is really cool for our team. Obviously, we would have loved to have raced our way in. I feel like every time we run this race we’ve got some sort of drama with this year and last year, but have had a shot at it tonight. We will try to move forward and give ourselves the best chance we can.”

DID YOU KNOW YOU WERE GOING TO BE THE FAN VOTE?

“No, I really didn’t know. Nobody really shares any of that information with us, but it means a lot to me. I appreciate everybody voting. Obviously, as a racer I would have loved to have raced my way in, but came close again this year, but we will try to go get them tonight when it counts.”

TALK ABOUT THE RACING TO GET IN:

“Yeah, I was working my tail off to try to get by Ryan (Blaney) and Daniel (Suarez). It was fun. I wish I was on the good end of it, but I feel like our car was as good as Ryan and Daniel, maybe slightly better, I don’t know that I had anything for Clint (Bowyer), but it was wild. I hope everybody enjoyed it because it was a handful, for me at least, I’m excited to be in the race and we will go get them.”

HOW ABOUT THE FANS VOTING FOR YOU:

“Well, I just appreciate it. I sent out a tweet earlier and I see the vote that come in on my Twitter timeline and I’m like, man that is so cool to see that. When they announced it a second ago you hear the crowd and as a driver, as a racer, being a part of motorsports that is really cool. My frustration with not winning and making it in is certainly made up by all the people sitting up there (in the stands) and watching at home.”

Connect with Team Chevy on social media. Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/TeamChevy, follow us on Twitter @TeamChevy, add +TeamChevy into your Google+ circles and follow us on Instagram TeamChevy.

Team Chevy racing photos are available at: http://media.gm.com/product/public/us/en/gmracing/photos.html



About Chevrolet:

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is one of the world’s largest car brands, doing business in more than 100 countries and selling more than 4.0 million cars and trucks a year. Chevrolet provides customers with fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **