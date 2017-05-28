Bayne Finishes 7th in All-Star Open

CONCORD, N.C. (May 20, 2017) – Trevor Bayne, driver of the No. 6 AdvoCare Ford Fusion, recorded a seventh-place finish in the Monster Energy NASACAR Cup Series (MENCS) All-Star Open event at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday night.

“We really used tonight as a test session for next weekend after that first stage,” said Bayne after the race. “We were really tight tonight and just couldn’t get the handling to our liking between stages. I feel like we did learn somethings tonight though that will help us next weekend in the 600. Thanks to all my guys on this AdvoCare Ford for not giving up tonight and we will get after it next week here in Charlotte.”

Bayne began the 50-Lap event from the 11th position, but immediately climbed forward, gaining three positions at the completion of the second lap. However, contact with the No. 10 on the exit of Turn 4 shuffled Bayne outside of the top 10 and back to 14th by the time the first stage ended on Lap 20.

The Knoxville, Tenn. native took the green for Stage 2 from 12th and battled a very tight-handling condition on the exit of the corner for much of the stage. Despite the handling condition, Bayne maintained his track position inside the top 15 and overcame damage to the right side of the AdvoCare Ford after making contact with the outside retaining wall to finish the second stage in 11th.

Bayne started the final stage from the 13th position but quickly moved up to 11th after narrowly avoiding an incident at the start/finish line at the beginning of the stage. Bayne continued to climb forward from there, moving up to ninth before a caution on Lap 47 set up a three-lap shootout to the finish. The driver of the AdvoCare Ford improved two positions in the closing laps to take the checkered flag in the seventh position.

Next up for the MENCS is Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 28.

NEXT UP:

1.5-Mile Charlotte Motor Speedway

Concord, North Carolina

Sunday, May 28, 2017

6:00pm EST on FOX, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90

RACE SUMMARY

Trevor Bayne

Started: 11th

Finished: Seventh

