RCR Post Race Report – All-Star Race

Ryan Newman Cuts Down Right-Front Tire Costing Caterpillar/Grainger Team a Transfer Spot in Final Stage of the All-Star Race

“It was a mixed bag for us tonight in the Caterpillar/Grainger Chevrolet. In the first stage, I was making my way up through the field when I messed up a lap and it cost us a few spots. We needed to start making a move to the front in Stage 2 to help our chances of making it into the final stage 10-car shootout. We were once again moving up in Stage 3 and I thought we’d have a chance to make it in when we cut down a right-front tire with just a few laps to go. It ended our night. I hate it for this Caterpillar/Grainger Chevrolet team. I think we learned a few things tonight so I hope it will help us next week in the Coca-Cola 600.”

– Ryan Newman

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **