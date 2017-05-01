WESTERN BOYS PUT ON A SHOW FOR CBRT

May 22, 2017. Canada’s Best Racing Team (CBRT) hit the track with four entries for this past weekends opening round of the NASCAR Pinty’s Series at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (CTMP). And when the racing action was completed in soggy and challenging conditions on Sunday afternoon it was the two guys from Western Canada that were turning heads and getting plenty of attention.

Brett Taylor of Calgary, Alberta came into the race with very little experience racing in the rain. He handled himself like a series veteran and finished in the top-ten amongst some of the best road racers in the series claiming a ninth place result.

For his outstanding performance during the race Taylor was earned two contingency awards for the event: the Coca Cola “Move of the Race” award and the Jostens “Rookie of the Race” award.

“Racin” Jason White from Sun Peaks, British Columbia has had some success at CTMP in the past also put in a solid performance. White climbed from his 16th starting spot on the grid and moved into the top-ten. His strategy of running consistent lap times has always served him well but it was a late spin that took him out of a better finishing position.

One of the keys to both drivers running up front was the teamwork and strategy by the CBRT bunch. “NASCAR declared a wet race to start but then the track dried up a little and some guys swapped for slicks” explained CBRT General Manager Joey McColm. “Our drivers kept up a really quick pace and we knew more rain was coming. So we made the call to leave them out and we had a pretty good day. If the rain came back a bit earlier, it might have been an even better day”.

This kind of result and solid teamwork has McColm looking forward to the rest of the season. “All the hard work everyone did in the off season showed on a tough day like today,” said McColm. “All of our sponsors & guests that were here were really pleased and looking forward to being back again in a couple of weeks” he added.

The CBRT drivers will be back on track on Saturday June 3rd for the first oval race of the year at Delaware Speedway near London, Ontario.

Be sure to check out the new CBRT website www.cbrteams.com and there are still openings for interested drivers to join the 2017 season. Find out more through the website. The NASCAR Pinty’s Series consists of 13 races on ovals and street courses across Canada. You can watch all races on TSN and RDS. Stay tuned for broadcast schedule details.

PHOTO: Brett Taylor in the #25 New Home Listing Service/365 Security Dodge on track at CTMP

CREDIT: Mathew Manor

ABOUT CANADA’S BEST RACING TEAM

Canada’s Best Racing Team (CBRT) is a Canadian company established in 2013 that currently fields teams in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series and Trans Am Series. CBRT is a highly competitive team of professionals who are invested in the cars and drivers they put on the track. Committed to environmental responsibility, CBRT is a pioneer of sustainability in auto racing, while simultaneously promoting excellence, integrity, and loyalty to their fans. As a leader in marketing solutions, CBRT focuses on strategic partnership, activation planning and execution using social engagement strategies and relationship enhancing experiences to strengthen the connection between brands and their customers.

