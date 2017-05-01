A RACE FILLED WITH TWISTS AND TURNS FOR LOUIS-PHILIPPE DUMOULIN

Bowmanville (Ontario, Canada), May 21, 2017 – It’s under demanding weather conditions that the #47 WeatherTech Canada/ Groupe Bellemare team stood out today on the Canadian Tire Motorsport Park circuit. On the starting grid in third place, Louis-Philippe Dumoulin started the race on the tail-end due to a penalty in the pits. More determined than ever, he quickly rose to the top 3 to then lead the race for many laps. He showed off all of his racing talents by finishing the race in sixth place and as the leading driver racing with slick tires.

Before the start of the race, rain was present, which ended up forcing the drivers to make a pit stop to get appropriate tires installed. The tire strategy employed by the WeatherTech Canada/ Groupe Bellemare crew was efficient up until the moment rain intensified on lap 35. Alternating between first and second place, Louis-Philippe Dumoulin was able to skillfully solidify his position until the last few laps.

“The car performed well both in dry conditions and in the rain. We fought among the leaders throughout the whole race. However, with the severe conditions at the end of the race, our strategy didn’t pay off because we made the decision to retain the slick tires. The most important thing is that we know the #47 WeatherTech Canada/ Groupe Bellemare car is fast, and it bodes well for the rest of the season. We’re very proud of that”, shares Louis-Philippe Dumoulin.

Next event: Delaware Speedway, Delaware Ontario

Louis-Philippe Dumoulin will once again be on-track for the upcoming event on the Delaware Speedway oval circuit, this coming June 3rd (start of the race at 7 PM).

Summary – Highlights in Louis-Philippe Dumoulin’s career

In 2016, he finished exequo with the fourth position of the NASCAR Pinty’s Series ( 4 podiums and six top-5 in 12 events).

with the of the NASCAR Pinty’s Series ( and six top-5 in 12 events). In 2015, he finishes the NASCAR Pinty’s championship in fourth place (2 podiums and six top-5s in eleven events.)

and in 2014 champion of the NASCAR Pinty’s series: 5 podiums and 2 victories , as well as 9 top-5s in eleven events. It is the first time that a team made up entirely of Quebecers wins this championship . (Prep. team: King Autosport, managed by Martin Roy).

of the NASCAR Pinty’s series: , as well as . (Prep. team: King Autosport, managed by Martin Roy). Won the Gilles Villeneuve Trophy in 2014 and 2001. This trophy symbolizes the fighting spirit and on-track excellence of a Quebec-native driver throughout the season that just ended. It is the first time that a recipient of the Trophy wins it twice throughout their career.

Won, in 2013, the only Ontarian event to this day made up of an all-Quebecer podium (Canadian Tire Motorsport Park – NCATS series);

made up of an (Canadian Tire Motorsport Park – NCATS series); The only Canadian who climbed on the podium in 2012 during the prestigious event of the 12 hours of Sebring (2nd place – American Le Mans Series – GT3 Cup – WeatherTech Racing Team);

who climbed on the podium in 2012 during the prestigious event of the (2nd place – American Le Mans Series – GT3 Cup – WeatherTech Racing Team); Won the title of rookie of the year in 2011 in the NASCAR Canadian Tire series despite having only participated in 8 races out of 13 (scoring four top-10s and two top-5s);

in the NASCAR Canadian Tire series despite having (scoring four top-10s and two top-5s); Crowned Canadian champion in Formula Ford 1600 in 2002;

in 2002; He still owns the record in Formule Ford 1600 for the highest amount of victories and pole positions in one season (2002).

