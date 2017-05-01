RANGER SNAGS PODIUM FINISH FOR TEAM MOPAR IN OPENER

May 21, 2017. Andrew Ranger and the #27 Mopar Parts Dodge team were excited to debut the new Mopar M1 engine for the season opening round of the NASCAR Pinty’s Series this past Sunday at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (CTMP). Many of hours of development and testing went into the project and Ranger rewarded the team’s effort with a runner up finish in it’s first on track competition.

Showing well during practice Ranger would post the sixth fastest time and line up the #27 Mopar Parts Dodge on the outside of row three. “I hoped we’d have a little better starting spot but I wasn’t worried about it,” said Ranger. “The handling of the car was very good so I thought we’d be good for the race” he added.

The ever-evolving weather conditions on race day played havoc with the #27 Mopar Parts Dodge strategy. The race began in wet conditions but then began to dry. “We made a decision to stay out when some teams changed to slick tires from wet and that put us out front of the field. But it may have worked against us a bit later” said Ranger following the race.

Following a hard charge after making the switch to slick tires Rangers pushed the #27 Mopar Parts Dodge back toward the front of the field. When of course the weather changed again. “It was crazy,” he said. “But in the closing laps we were back on the rain tires and in the hunt for the win” said the driver.

A late caution period would send the race into overtime and a green, white, checker finish. On the final restart Ranger powered the #27 Mopar Parts Dodge to the lead but after working so hard earlier in the race on the wet tires the car developed a push and Ranger was forced to surrender the spot and settle for second at the finish.

“It got very wild on the last restart” said Ranger. “I pushed hard to the lead but then I went wide and couldn’t make it stick. But with all the crazy things that happened today it’s good to open the new year with a great finish, I’m very happy. Great job by everyone.

Andrew Ranger and the #27 Mopar Parts Dodge team return to action on Saturday June 3rd at Delaware Speedway near London, Ontario.

Race fans can get more information and follow the #27 Mopar Parts Dodge team news during the off-season by going to www.mopar.ca and clicking on Motorsports.

