KENNINGTON FIGHTS TO THE FINISH AT SEASON OPENER

May 21, 2017. DJ Kennington and the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge team opened up a new season of competition in the NASCAR Canadian Tire Series at the traditional kick off to summer, the Castrol Victoria Day Speedfest at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (CTMP) near Bowmanville, Ontario. Kennington and team overcame significant obstacles during the race to collect a top-ten finish this past Sunday afternoon.

Throughout practice Kennington was pleased with the performance of the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge and posted a qualifying run that had him starting the scheduled 51 lap race on the outside of row four. “Very solid for the first outing” was how Kennington described the first day on track for 2017.

Conditions for race day were significantly different with rain soaking the track just prior to the start. “We weren’t sure what to expect,” said Kennington. “It was also a lot cooler which changes how the car drives,” he added.

Off the start Kennington was quick to move the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge up several positions and then evaluate how the track condition was beginning to change. “We had to start on the rain tires but then it became a question of when to switch to slicks with the drying track” he explained.

Choosing when to switch tires was just one of the adversities Kennington faced in the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge. Contact later in the race would show visible body damage but the real issue was on the left front suspension. “One of the pieces was damaged and I had no choice but to make a pit stop,” said the driver.

The #17 Castrol Edge Dodge team changed out the damaged part as quickly as they could and had Kennington back into the battle. “That was a tough break that put us a few laps down. Credit to the guys though to fix me up, it could have been worse.

Fighting to the finish through ever changing track conditions, car damage and a late caution flag that resulted in a green, white, checker finish. Kennington brought the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge across the finish line with a 17th place result.

“It’s a bit of a sour day after we felt so good heading into the weekend,” said Kennington. “But I’m thrilled we’ll be heading to Delaware Speedway next” he added.

The #17 Castrol Edge Dodge team returns to action Saturday June 3rd at Delaware Speedway just outside London, Ontario.

