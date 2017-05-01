ROBIN BUCK CHARGES FORWARD IN OPENER

May 22, 2017. Veteran racer Robin Buck brought a spectacular looking #43 Ontario Chrysler Dealers Dodge out for competition during the first round of the 2017 NASCAR Pinty’s Series this past weekend at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park. While Buck worked hard to get everything he could out of the car, they experienced some growing pains that impacted the final race result.

During Saturday afternoon practice rear brakes were an issues for the #43 Ontario Chrysler Dealers Dodge but the Avion Motorsports team worked to sort out the problem. “There’s usually some issues the first time out,” explained Buck and once we got the brakes addressed we could focus on getting the car better” he added.

It was a disappointing 17th starting spot for Buck in the #43 Ontario Chrysler Dealers Dodge but he also felt that he’d be able to move up in the field. “We knew that if we kept working on the car and if the rain that was predicted arrived then it should work in our favour,” said the driver.

Rain did dampen the track prior to the start but when some others felt the track was dry enough to switch to slicks Buck stayed on course in his #43 Ontario Chrysler Dealers Dodge. “Despite staying on rain tires our times were competitive,” said Buck. “And we moved up into the top five in the early going”.

Another issue appeared later in the race with the #43 Ontario Chrysler Dealers Dodge and that proved to be a serious setback. “We had an axle start to go and I could feel the rear end tightening up as we went along until finally it broke. The team replaced it but that obviously hurt our result,” stated Buck.

Despite the mechanical issue Buck is very optimistic for the races ahead on their schedule. “We were pretty good today,” said Buck. “I’m not sure if we were a top five car but top-ten for sure and that’s a very good starting point for this collaboration”.

“We have a bit of work to do, but we’ll be very competitive at the next race and have another good showing for the Ontario Chrysler Dealers and the Ram Brand”.

Robin Buck will be back in the #43 Ontario Chrysler Dealers Challenger again on July 15th as the NASCAR Pinty’s Series competes as the feature attraction on Saturday during the Toronto Indy weekend.

