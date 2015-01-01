Victor Gonzalez, Jr. Teams Up with Niece Motorsports

Gonzalez to Compete in Camping World Truck Series Event at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in September

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (May 22, 2017) – Road course ace Victor Gonzalez, Jr. will join Niece Motorsports behind the wheel of the No. 45 truck for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) event at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in September.

Although the start will mark Gonzalez’s first behind the wheel in the NCWTS, he is no stranger to NASCAR, having made two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts in 2013 at Sonoma Raceway and Watkins Glen International.

Additionally, Gonzalez has seven NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) starts under his belt, coming at Montreal, Phoenix International Raceway, Road America and Watkins Glen International between 2009 and 2012. Four of Gonzalez’s starts resulted in top-20 finishes, with his best finish of 14th coming at Montreal in 2009.

“I’m excited to get behind the wheel in the Truck Series,” said Gonzalez. “Road course racing is truly something that I enjoy, although road course racing in heavy stock cars is definitely different. I think that we can put together a really strong run this September in Canada, and I look forward to working with this Niece Motorsports team.”

Niece Motorsports, which is owned by Marine Corps veteran Al Niece, has competed in a partial schedule during the 2017 season, with plans of running full time moving into 2018 and beyond.

Niece owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 30 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry.

“Victor’s road course experience is something that we are excited to have on our side later this season in Canada,” said Niece. “Obviously, road course races are a bit of a different animal, so it’s exciting for us to have someone with Victor’s experience driving out truck. I’m looking forward to a great race.”

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will take the green flag from Canadian Tire Motorsport Park on Sunday, September 3 at 2:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

