Shriners Hospitals for Children Partners with David Ragan and Front Row Motorsports to Launch Superheroes of Summer Safety

Shriners Hospitals for Children to be Primary Sponsor for Ragan in Summer Races

STATESVILLE, N.C. (May 22, 2017) – Warmer weather and time off from school can mean an increase in serious accidents for children, but Shriners Hospitals for Children® is trying to change that with the help of Front Row Motorsports (FRM) and David Ragan. A nationwide program encourages kids to be Superheroes of Summer Safety and to #EarnYourCape by following tips to reduce the risk of injuries during the summer months.

June 18 and Sonoma Raceway on June 25 . FRM and Ragan will do their part to spread the message by entering a Shriners Hospitals for Children Ford Fusion this summer into two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup races. Today, Ragan, Shriners Hospitals for Children and students of the Harrisburg Elementary School in Harrisburg, N.C. unveiled the livery of the No. 38 Ford that Ragan will race at Michigan International Speedway onand Sonoma Raceway on

Ragan will also visit various Shriners Hospitals during the summer to speak to children about how to stay safe and avoid swimming-related incidents, playground accidents, campfire and fire pit burns and more common and potentially life-altering childhood injuries that can occur during this time of year.

“As a father and Shriner, I know that within seconds a fun-filled day can take a turn when an unexpected accident occurs,” said Ragan. “Shriners Hospitals for Children and I want to provide families with simple ways to reduce the risk of childhood injuries so that kids can enjoy a safe summer. We’re proud to carry the colors of Shriners Hospitals on our No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford Fusion as a reminder for our children to play safe.”

“It is great to see our relationship with David build over the years,” said Chris Smith, chairman of the Board of Directors for Shriners Hospitals for Children. “David has been a loyal friend of the hospitals and we could not be prouder to have him as an ambassador for our hospitals. With David and Front Row Motorpsorts’ support of the Superheroes of Summer Safety campaign we are able to help all children enjoy a safe, injury-free summer. This is just another way we send Love to the rescue®.”

As leaders in the treatment of pediatric orthopaedic conditions, spinal cord injuries, burns and cleft lip and palate, Shriners Hospitals for Children provides critical, surgical and rehabilitative care to children, regardless of the families’ ability to pay. Shriners Hospitals for Children urges parents and caregivers to remind kids of these simple precautions to keep them injury-free this summer:

At the playground, slide feet first and swing sitting down

Keep children inside when lawn mowers are in use

Keep several feet away from fire pits, campfires or grills

Only swim with an adult present and wear a lifejacket on open water

Protect yourself from the sun with a hat and sunscreen

Become a Superhero of Summer Safety and #EarnYourCape so you can enjoy a safe, injury-free summer. For engaging activity books for children, additional safety tips and flyers, or for information on treatments available at Shriners Hospitals, visit shrinershospitalsforchil dren.org/safesummer.

About Shriners Hospitals for Children

Shriners Hospitals for Children is changing lives every day through innovative pediatric specialty care, world-class research and outstanding medical education. Our 22 locations in the United States, Canada and Mexico, provide advanced care for children with orthopaedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate. Learn more at shrinershospitalsforchildren. org

Shriners Hospitals for Children is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and relies on the generosity of donors. All donations are tax deductible to the fullest extent permitted by law.

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports is a winning organization in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, the premier division of NASCAR competition. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by Tennessean Bob Jenkins. FRM fields two full-time entries, the No. 34 of Landon Cassill and the No. 38 of David Ragan, from its Statesville, N.C., headquarters just outside of Charlotte. The team’s partnership base includes organizations such as Ford Motor Company, Love’s Travel Stops and CSX Transportation. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on Twitter at @Team_FRM and on Facebook at facebook.com/ FrontRowMotorsports

