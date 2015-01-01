Driver Parade Lap going through the Infield

A first in NASCAR history will allow campers to be even closer to the drivers

BROOKLYN, Mich. (May 22, 2017) — The MISCAMPING.com Infield Campground at Michigan International Speedway will host 40 special guests moments before the green flag waves for the FireKeepers Casino 400 on June 18. For the first time in NASCAR history, the driver parade lap will make its way through the MISCAMPING.com Infield Campground as part of pre-race festivities.

“One of the greatest elements in NASCAR is the accessibility of the drivers to the fans, and this is another great opportunity for us to bring the drivers closer just minutes before they take the green flag,” track president Rick Brenner said. “Between the added entertainment and now the driver parade lap, the infield is going to be the go-to campground for our guests.”

The parade lap will begin at the pre-race stage at the start/finish line on the frontstretch. The trucks will continue around the track and will get close to the inside wall on the backstretch. The trucks will take a sharp left turn into the infield in Turn 3, then the drivers will continue through the infield before exiting in Turn 4. Fans are invited to line the route to cheer on their favorite driver up close.

Limited campsites remain in the MISCAMPING.com Infield Campground starting at $200. You can camp all week for one price in our other campgrounds starting at $165. Visit mispeedway.com to get your campsite.

Tickets for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race start at $35. Race fans who purchase early will have the best prices and the best seats. Children 12 and under are free on Fridays and Saturdays. On Sundays, tickets for children 12 and under start at $15. Children 12 and under can attend three days of NASCAR action for just $15, ensuring families a weekend of fun at affordable prices.

Fans can also take advantage of any of our special offers. You can get a free round of golf from Treetops, free food or have a special meet and greet with either Richard Petty, Jimmie Johnson or Danica Patrick. Call 800-354-1010 or visit www.mispeedway.com to purchase today!

Nestled in the lush Irish Hills of Southeastern Michigan, Michigan International Speedway is NASCAR’s fastest racetrack. It has been the love of NASCAR racing and the thrill of a great time for race fans and drivers alike for nearly 50 years.

2017 Michigan International Speedway Schedule

Friday, June 16 ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards Corrigan Oil 200 and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying

Saturday, June 17 NASCAR XFINITY Series

Sunday, June 18 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400

Friday, Aug. 11 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Practice and Qualifying

Saturday, Aug. 12 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series LTi Printing 200

Sunday, Aug. 13 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Pure Michigan 400

