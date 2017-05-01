The Final Word – NASCAR scores big with an all-star winning formula

Tweet Photo Credit: David Yeazell

The stars would come out at Charlotte on Saturday night. Well, some of them. Twenty drivers would make up the field, but we knew that the Top 20 on the season would be missing at least a couple of performers.

Sixteen drivers were in but two of them, 2000 All-Star winner Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Pocono’s 2016 Pennsylvania 400 victor Chris Buescher, are not among our best for this season. That meant that at least two who are would miss the big race. The question was, who would they be?

It would not be Clint Bowyer. He dominated the opening stage of the qualifying Showdown to earn his spot. It would not be Ryan Blaney, who was second best in that opening stage and the best of the rest in the second. Maybe the third best, Erik Jones, would be the guy.

With three laps to go in the Showdown, Jones tried to track down Chase Elliott and Daniel Suárez. The pair allowed no room at the inn, Jones caught the grass and killed his car. On the re-start, the Mexican driver walked off with ease to punch his ticket. When it came to the fan favorite to advance, Elliott got the nod. That meant 18 of the Top 20 were among the All-Star 20, with Jones and Trevor Bayne missing the cut. Then it was time for the big boys to strut their stuff.

Kyle Larson appeared interested in the million dollar prize, claiming the opening stage. So, they went another 20 laps to determine the next stage winner. Guess who? Once again, it was all Larson all of the time. Two stages, two wins. Would he share? Maybe the third time would be a charm for somebody not named Kyle Larson.

At least, it was after the pit stops. Two tire strategy put Bowyer and Blaney in front, with Larson just behind them. That lasted a lap for Bowyer, as he got gobbled up by the pack. As they hit the line to begin the third lap, Jimmie Johnson went past Blaney and stayed there. Kevin Harvick was second, with Larson right behind him.

Larson and Johnson advanced to the 10 lap shootout, joining eight others who had the best average finish over those three stages. That number included the Busch brothers, Harvick, Elliott, Jamie McMurray, Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski and last year’s winner Joey Logano.

When they hit the line on the green, Kyle Busch cut to the inside. It was Rowdy, Johnson, and Larson, while the rest did not matter as they counted down. Just about the only drama to be had was if Larson could pass Johnson. He did, but it was Rowdy sporting a million dollar smile when it was all over. Samantha Busch looked kind of happy as well, come to think of it.

I can criticize NASCAR all day long, as Lord knows they seem willing to provide us with all sorts of ammunition to do so. However, as far as an all-star event goes, their presentation was more enjoyable than any I have seen lately put forth by any other sport.

At much as I vehemently oppose the adding of an additional stage to next weekend’s World 600, I wholeheartedly applaud NASCAR for this modified novelty format for its all-star event. It, along with Kyle Busch, were the winners Saturday night in Charlotte.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **