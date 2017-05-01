Motorcraft/Quick Lane, Wood Brothers Racing to Honor Kyle Petty’s 1987 Coca-Cola 600-Winning Thunderbird at Darlington Raceway

DEARBORN, Mich., May 22, 2017 – Motorcraft/Quick Lane Racing and Wood Brothers Racing are honoring the team’s 1987 Coca-Cola 600-winning Ford Thunderbird at this year’s Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. The throwback paint scheme was revealed during today’s episode of “NASCAR America” on NBCSN.

Driven by Kyle Petty and sponsored at the time by Citgo, the 1987 Wood Brothers Ford won the 600 and finished in the top five on five other occasions. Petty scored a second at North Wilksboro and third-place finishes at Talladega, Pocono, Michigan and Riverside in 29 starts that season.

In the iconic No. 21’s paint scheme for Darlington, the distinctive blue and white of the past replaces the traditional red and white layout of the present. Motorcraft replaces Citgo on the hood and Quick Lane Tire and Auto Centers replaces the former sponsor at an angle in front of the rear tires on the side panels.

“Even when Richard Petty and David Pearson were fighting tooth and nail on the race track, the Wood family and the Petty family were great friends,” said Len Wood, co-owner of Wood Brothers Racing. “That friendship continues today and that makes honoring the car Kyle drove for us even more special.”

The Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford’s current driver, up-and-coming NASCAR star Ryan Blaney, is a student of stock car history and enjoys the throwback weekend at Daralington as much as any driver in the series.

“Not a day goes by while driving for the Wood Brothers that I’m not struck by the team’s history and what it has meant to NASCAR for 67 years,” said Blaney whose fire suit for the Southern 500 will resemble that of Petty. “That’s why it is so neat to drive a No. 21 car at Darlington with a paint scheme recognizing Kyle Petty’s big win in the ’87 Coca-Cola 600.”

The Bojangles’ Southern 500 takes place Sunday, Sept. 3, at 6 p.m. at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, S.C. It will be broadcast on NBCSN.

About Motorcraft

Motorcraft® offers a complete line of replacement parts that are recommended and approved by Ford Motor Company. From routine maintenance to under-hood repairs, Motorcraft parts offer exceptional value with the highest quality and right fit at competitive prices. Motorcraft parts are available nationwide at Ford and Lincoln dealers, independent distributors and automotive parts retailers are backed by Ford Motor Company’s two-year, unlimited-miles Service Parts Limited Warranty. Ask for Motorcraft by name when you visit your local auto parts store or your favorite service facility. For more information, visit www.motorcraft.com.

About Quick Lane Tire & Auto Centers

Ford’s Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center offers routine vehicle maintenance such as oil and filter changes, light repair services including brake repair, and tire replacements on all vehicle makes and models. With nearly 800 locations and growing, customers can visit www.quicklane.com to find a center that is closest to them, print savings coupons and review maintenance tips to keep their vehicles running at peak efficiency. This site includes information on how to spot tire wear, how to jump-start a battery and even a series of tips to improve a vehicle’s fuel economy.

Wood Brothers Racing

Wood Brothers Racing was formed in 1950 in Stuart, Va., by Hall of Famer Glen Wood. Wood Brothers Racing is the oldest active team and one of the winningest teams in NASCAR history. Since its founding, the team won 98 races (including at least one race in every decade for the last seven decades) and 117 poles in NASCA’s top-tier series. Fielding only Ford products for its entire history, the Wood Brothers own the longest association of any motorsports team with a single manufacturer. Glen’s brother, Leonard, is known for inventing the modern pit stop. The team currently runs the Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Fusion driven by Ryan Blaney in the famous number 21 racecar.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **