Jacob Companies Set as Primary Sponsor for Ben Kennedy at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Statesville N.C. (May 23, 2017) – GMS Racing and Ben Kennedy are pleased to announce that Jacob Companies will be the primary sponsor on the No. 96 Chevrolet Camaro for the NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) Hisense 4k TV 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 27.

Kennedy has made three previous starts at the 1.5-mile track in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCTWS), but this will be his first NXS start there under the GMS Racing banner.

“I am looking forward to representing Jacob Companies at Charlotte (Motor Speedway) this weekend,” said driver Ben Kennedy. “Jacob Companies has been a long time supporter of mine, so having them as a primary on the GMS Racing No. 96 Chevrolet Camaro is really special to me. Hopefully, we can put on a strong showing for Jacob Companies and the fans.”

Jacob Companies sponsored Kennedy numerous times in his 2016 NCWTS campaign with GMS Racing, including his first NCWTS win at Bristol Motor Speedway in August.

“We are really excited to welcome Jacob Companies back with Ben,” said Mike Beam, GMS Racing Competition Director. “Jacob Companies is a great company to partner with. This will be the team’s first time fielding two XFINITY cars at an event so it’s going to be a big race for this organization, and to have Jacob Companies and Ben to be a part of it is really great.”

The Hisense 4k TV 300 NXS race at Charlotte Motor Speedway will air Saturday, May 27 at 1:00 p.m. EDT on FS1, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with drivers Johnny Sauter, Justin Haley and Kaz Grala, and the NASCAR XFINITY Series with Spencer Gallagher and Ben Kennedy. Since the team’s start in 2014, GMS Racing has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication.

