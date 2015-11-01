GMS Racing NXS Charlotte Preview

Spencer Gallagher

No. 23 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro

Charlotte Stats

Gallagher will make his third start in the NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Best Finish: 24th

Additional Info

– Gallagher made his first NXS start at Charlotte Motor Speedway in 2016.

– The No. 23 Allegiant team will utilize Hendrick Motorsports chassis No. 215.

Quote

“I am pumped to get back behind the wheel of the No. 23 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro at Charlotte (Motor Speedway). I have raced there in the XFINITY Series twice now and haven’t done the best but we look to turn that around. We had a really great test a couple weeks ago and we took away some informative data and analysis from the session. I am going into this weekend with high hopes of bringing home a strong finish.”

Ben Kennedy

No. 96 JACOB Companies Chevrolet Camaro

Charlotte Stats

Ben Kennedy will make his first start in the NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Additional Info

– The No. 96 team will utilize chassis No. 212; Kennedy’s teammate Spencer Gallagher ran this chassis at Auto Club Speedway in March (Start: 18th /Finish:19th)

Quote

“I am really excited about running my first [NASCAR] XFINITY race at Charlotte (Motor Speedway) with GMS Racing and the No. 96 crew. Even though it’s my first race at the 1.5-mile track, I am confident going into this weekend after we had a really strong test session a few weeks ago. Jacob Companies has been a long time supporter of mine and having them on the car is a privilege, to say the least. I hope we have a good weekend and put on a strong showing for Jacob Companies and the fans.”

