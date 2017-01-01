Go Fas Racing to Honor Marine Cpl. Riley E. Baker During Charlotte Race Weekend

Go Fas Racing to Honor Marine Cpl. Riley E. Baker During Coca-Cola 600

Go Fas Racing is very honored to announce that Cpl. Riley Baker will be represented on the No.32 Cosmo Motors Ford Fusion during the Coca-Cola 600 race at Charlotte this weekend in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, as part of the NASCAR Salutes “600 miles of Remembrance”initiative.

Marine Cpl. Riley E. Baker was killed in action while serving during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2006. Cpl. Baker was a member of the 3rd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, I Marine Expeditionary Force, from Camp LeJeune, N.C.; He passed away June 22, 2006 while conducting combat operations in Ramadi, Iraq.

Riley Baker was a family man who lived with his father and stepmother. Baker was a 2002 graduate of Eureka High School in Missouri where he was a state champion wrestler, a football linebacker and was even named the senior prom king.

Cpl. Baker’s team came under heavy fire while in an overwatch position. As Baker led his team members toward their vehicles, an explosive device detonated about 5 feet in front of them. Baker bore the brunt of the explosion, saving the lives of his team members as a result.

His awards include the Purple Heart Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal, Iraqi Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and two Sea Service Deployment Ribbons.

“We can never do enough to honor America’s heroes” DiBenedetto said. “When Mason and Archie (St. Hilaire) told me the story of Cpl. Baker, we knew we had to do our best to represent him this weekend. When we buckle in this Sunday, it definitely won’t be just about racing. We will do our best to honor Cpl. Baker and everyone who has every sacrificed themselves for this country. We can’t do what we love, and be with the people we love without the sacrifices they make, and without the sacrifices of their families. With my brother in the armed forces, moments like these definitely hit closer to home.”

“It’s a truly humbling experience for all of us here at GFR to be representing Riley and his family this weekend” said General Manager Mason St.Hilaire. “NASCAR Salute’s gives us, as an industry, the opportunity to be a part of something that’s bigger than ourselves. These brave men and women have fought and continue to fight each and every day so that we as a country can live freely and peacefully. This Memorial Day weekend we will give back, in what small part we can, the gratitude we express for the sacrifices made through remembrance of our nations great heroes…Cpl. Riley E. Baker and his fellow brothers in arms.”

To learn more about Cpl. Riley Baker, visit his Marines profile at http://www.imef.marines.mil/News/News-Article-Display/Article/534615/scout-snipers-remember-fallen-warrior/,

About Our Team:

Get Matt DiBenedetto Updates:

To get live updates during the race weekends follow @mattdracing on Instagram and Twitter. Make sure to give Matt a “like” on Facebook – “Matt DiBenedetto Racing”. For a detailed bio and updated in-season statistics, please visit www.mattdracing.com

About Go Fas Racing:

Go Fas Racing (GFR) currently fields Ford Fusion’s in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series for Matt DiBenedetto. Located in Mooresville, North Carolina, GFR has competed in the NASCAR’s premier series since 2014; fielding cars for some of NASCAR’s top drivers, including past champions. To find out more information about our team please visit www.GoFasRacing.com.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **