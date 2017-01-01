Bubba Wallace – Charlotte Advance

Team: No. 6 Globe Life Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Seth Barbour

Twitter: @BubbaWallace, @Bubba6Team and @RoushFenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Wallace at Charlotte

Wallace will make his fifth career NASCAR XFINITY Series start at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday.

In four previous starts at the 1.5-mile oval, Wallace has two top-10s with a best finish of fifth in May 2015.

Wallace also previously made two starts in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) at Charlotte.

Recapping Talladega

Wallace looked poised to earn another top-10 finish in the NASCAR XFINITY Series event at Talladega Superspeedway before contact on the final lap sent the Roush Fenway Racing driver into the inside retaining wall. Wallace, who had overcome damage sustained in a multi-car incident on Lap 20, was running inside the top 10 before the incident occurred and ultimately was scored with a 13th-place finish.

Seth Barbour at Charlotte

Barbour will call his ninth NASCAR XFINITY Series race at Charlotte this weekend.

Barbour’s best finish at the North Carolina track is eighth with Wallace in the Oct. 2015 event.

Meet Bubba

Roush Fenway Racing will host their annual Fan Day on Thursday, May 25. Wallace will sign autographs at 11:15am.

QUOTE WORTHY

Wallace on racing at Charlotte:

“I always like racing here at Charlotte. It’s home for all of us and all of the guys who work on these cars each week. It’s really like a home game for all of us. I’m definitely ready to get back on the track with our Globe Life Mustang after these last couple weekends off and get after it. We were able to get the win on Sunday night in the Late Model at Bristol and hopefully we can bring that luck here to the XFINITY Series and get the win come Saturday.”

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **