Trevor Bayne – Charlotte Advance

ADVANCE NOTES

Bayne at Charlotte

Bayne makes his 10th career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) start at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday evening.

Bayne’s best finish in the MENCS at Charlotte is 16th in May of 2013.

In seven career starts in the XFINTIY Series at the 1.5-mile oval, Bayne has recorded one top-five, five top-10s and has an average finish of 9.4. His best finish was third in Oct. 2011.

Matt Puccia at Charlotte

Puccia will be atop the box for his 12th MENCS event at Charlotte on Sunday night. In 11 previous races, Puccia has recorded three top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes, with a best result of second in the 2015 running of the 600 with former driver Greg Biffle.

Recapping the All-Star Open

Bayne recorded a seventh-place finish in the MENCS All-Star Open on Saturday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway after battling a tight-handling condition throughout the 50-Lap event.

Meet Trevor

“600 Miles of Remembrance”

Bayne and the No. 6 Ford will participate in “600 Miles of Remembrance” on Memorial Day Weekend to honor military service members and their families.

For this weekend, the name of 2nd Lieutenant Peter Burks of the United States Army will adorn the windshield of the No. 6 Roush Fenway Ford.

Peter Haskell Burks was born on April 10, 1981 in Atlanta, Ga. and was a graduate of the Trinity Christian Academy and Texas A&M University. After graduation from college, Burks worked as a tour guide in Nice, France before returning stateside to work for the Dallas Cowboys, the Dallas Desperados and FC Dallas.

Burks joined the United States Army in 2006 where he went to the Officer Candidate School. He was deployed to Iraq as part of “Operation Iraqi Freedom” in the summer of 2007 where he was assigned to the 4th Squadron, 2nd Stryker Cavalry Regiment.

Burks was killed in action on Nov. 14, 2007 as a result of wounds sustained when his vehicle was struck by an improvised explosive device just outside of the Green Zone in Baghdad.

QUOTE WORTHY

Bayne on Charlotte:

“Racing on Memorial Day weekend in Charlotte is always special. You get the chance to race at home in front of your friends and family and it gives the guys at the shop that don’t normally get to come to the track an opportunity to come out and watch all their hard work race for 600 miles. It’s also an honor to have 2nd Lieutenant Peter Burks’ name on the windshield of our Ford EcoBoost Ford this weekend. Hopefully we can give him a great ride on Sunday night and get a great finish come night’s end.”

