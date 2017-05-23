NASCAR Legend Jack Roush to be Honored by SAE Foundation

Tweet Photo Credit: David Yeazell

NASCAR Hall of Fame Nominee to receive Industry Leadership Award

CONCORD, N.C. (May 23, 2017) – Racing legend Jack Roush will receive the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) Foundation’s Industry Leadership Award at its annual celebration tonight in Detroit.

Roush is founder, CEO and Co-Owner of Roush Fenway Racing – the winningest team in NASCAR history- and Chairman of the Board of Roush Enterprises; he is receiving the award in recognition of his meaningful contributions to the mobility industry and his exemplary philanthropic activities and passion for science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education.

Proceeds from this annual fundraiser benefit the SAE Foundation, the charitable arm of SAE International. The SAE Foundation is addressing one of the most pressing issues facing industry today – the decline of students enrolling in science and technology programs – by providing programs that bring math and science to life and sow the seeds of endless possibilities for today’s students from Pre-K to University.

Since 2006, more than 530,000 students in almost 9,000 Michigan classrooms have used SAE International’s AWIM curriculum. Based on surveys, 72% of students experienced a significant increase in math and science scores, and 84% of students displayed a positive change in attitude towards math and science after their AWIM experience.

100 percent of the top 50 engineering-degree producing universities participate in at least one SAE International Collegiate Design Series event including eight universities in Michigan: Michigan Technological University, Kettering University, Oakland Community College, Lawrence Technological University, Wayne State University, Michigan State University, University of Michigan and University of Michigan – Dearborn.

Roush is the winningest car owner in NASCAR history with 324 wins. His multi-car efficiency of scale model become one of the most successful in NASCAR history, with his organization placing an unprecedented five teams in the 2005 10-team ‘Chase’, after coming off back-to-back Cup Championships in 2003 and 2004. Roush has also been recognized as one of the premier leaders in the garage in driver development, with Roush Fenway having led drivers to 13 NASCAR rookie of the year awards. All-in-all, 19 different drivers have celebrated in NASCAR victory lane with Roush and his teams.

Roush is also set to be inducted into the 2017 Class of the prestigious Automotive Hall of Fame.

About the SAE Foundation

The SAE Foundation encourages and increases student participation and achievement in science, technology, engineering and math through educational programs, including A World In Motion® and the Collegiate Design Series™. SAE International is a global association of more than 128,000 engineers and related technical experts in the aerospace, automotive and commercial-vehicle industries. SAE International’s core competencies are life-long learning and voluntary consensus standards development.

Roush Fenway Racing is the winningest team in NASCAR history, fielding multiple teams in Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR XFINITY Series competition. Moving into its 30th season, Roush Fenway is a leader in driver development, having launched the careers for many of the top drivers in the sport. Off-track, Roush Fenway is a leader in NASCAR marketing solutions, pioneering motorsport’s first team-focused TV show and producing multiple award-winning Social Media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Roush Fenway is co-owned by Jack Roush, the winningest team owner in NASCAR history and Fenway Sports Group, parent company of Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox and English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C. Visit RoushFenway.com, circle on Google+, become a fan on Facebook and Instagram and follow on Twitter at @roushfenway.

